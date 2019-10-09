Here are a few recipes that make use of fall spices in a variety of different ways.

These first three recipes come from The Spice & Tea Exchange of Lancaster, and use some of the company’s autumnal spice blends and other seasoning and sugar products.

COCOA SPICED PUMPKIN PANCAKES

Ingredients:

• 1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt

• 3 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, pumpkin powder, cloves, orange zest and star anise)

• 1 tablespoon Dark Cocoa Sugar (cane sugar with dark cocoa)

• 1 tablespoon granulated maple syrup

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

• 1 cup pumpkin puree

• 1/4 cup light brown sugar

• 1 large egg

• 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 1/2 cups whole milk

Directions:

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, chocolate chips, salt and Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend in a large bowl. Set aside.

Beat together in a large bowl (or a stand mixer with whisk attachment) pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil and milk.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, folding in slowly until completely incorporated. Do not overmix.

Cook in a large grease skillet over medium heat.

About 1/4 cup of batter will be needed for each pancake. Pancakes will need to be cooked about 3 minutes per side or until cooked through.

Serve sprinkled with Dark Cocoa Sugar and granulated maple syrup or with maple syrup.

BAKER’S SPICE BLEND ALMONDS

Ingredients:

• 2 cups whole unsalted almonds

• 2 tablespoons of Baker’s Spice Blend (cinnamon, allspice, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, star anise)

• Pinch of Himalayan sea salt

• 1 teaspoon agave syrup

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Bake almonds at 350 degrees for 7 to 8 minutes, stirring once or twice, until golden and fragrant.

Let cool completely.

In a medium bowl, combine the spice blend and the salt, and set aside.

Place almonds in another medium bowl and set aside.

In a small saucepan, heat agave syrup and vanilla extract until runny — or microwave for 10 seconds — and pour over almonds.

Pour agave mixture over the almonds and quickly stir and combine completely. Quickly combine the agave-coated almonds with the spice blend mixture, tossing gently until the almonds are dusted with the spice blend mixture.

Store in air-tight jar or container.

CARAMEL APPLE PORK CHOPS

Ingredients:

• 2 teaspoons Spice & Tea Exchange Lamb & Pork Seasoning (a blend of rosemary, garlic, kosher salt, parsley, savory, black and white pepper, oregano)

• 3 tablespoons Salted Caramel Sugar (turbinado sugar, sea salt and a caramel flavor blend)

• 1 teaspoon Autumn Harvest Spice Blend (maple syrup, cinnamon, turbinado sugar, garlic, onion, kosher salt, ginger, allspice, cloves)

• 4- to 6-ounce boneless pork loin chops

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 tart apples, unpeeled, cored and sliced thin

• 2 medium onions, thinly sliced

• 3 tablespoons pecans, tasted and chopped (optional)

Directions:

Season the pork chops with lamb and pork seasoning.

In a large skillet, melt butter. Add pork chops. Cook over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, then turn chops and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes or until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 F.

Remove chops from pan and plate. Cover to keep warm.

Add apple and onion slices to the skillet. Cook over medium heat until onions are caramelized, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir in Salted Caramel Sugar and Autumn Harvest Spice Blend, and mix until well blended and the sugar is dissolved.

Spoon apple and onion mixture over pork chops. Sprinkle with pecans.

This recipe, designed to put that store-bought pumpkin spice flavor into your coffee at home, comes from the Austin American-Statesman.

HOMEMADE PUMPKIN SPICE CREAMER

Ingredients:

• 16 ounces heavy whipping cream, divided

• 1/4 cup maple syrup

• 3 tablespoons pumpkin puree

• 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Directions:

Whisk 1/2 cup of cream, syrup, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice in a microwave-safe bowl.

Heat the mixture for about 30 seconds in the microwave and then whisk.

Heat again for another 30 seconds and whisk. Add the vanilla extract, sweetened condensed milk and remaining whipping cream. Whisk until well combined.

(You can also do this by shaking the mixture in a large container with a lid.)

Strain with a fine colander at least once and then store in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use it.

— Adapted from a recipe on AllRecipes.com.

This pumpkin pie recipe comes from Melissa Clark at The New York Times.

SPICED PUMPKIN PIE

Total time: 3 hours, plus chilling

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

For the crust:

• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

• 2 to 4 tablespoons ice water, as needed

For the filling:

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 2 petals from a star anise pod (not the whole pod)

• 1 whole clove

• 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

• 1 teaspoon cardamom pods

• 1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

• 1 3/4 cups pumpkin or butternut squash purée (homemade or from a 15-ounce can)

• 3/4 cup dark brown sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 2 large egg yolks

• 2 tablespoons dark rum

• 2 teaspoons ground ginger

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Directions:

Make the crust: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt.

Using your fingers, rub in the butter until it is the size of peas. Drizzle in water until the dough comes together when squeezed.

Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface. Working a palm-size chunk at a time, use the heel of your hand to smear the dough across the work surface.

Continue until all the dough has been smeared, then gather it all together, flatten into a disk, and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days.

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate; fold the edges over and crimp. Prick crust all over with a fork and chill for at least 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 425 F. Line chilled crust with foil and pie weights, then bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil and bake until pale golden, 5 to 10 minutes longer.

Transfer to a rack to cool. Lower oven temperature to 325 F.

Make the filling: In a medium pot, combine the cream, cinnamon stick, star anise petals, clove, fresh ginger, cardamom and peppercorns, and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat, cover, and let steep for 1 hour. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl.

Whisk in pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs, yolks, rum, ground ginger, salt and nutmeg.

Pour into par-baked shell, transfer to a baking sheet, and bake until crust is golden and center is slightly jiggly, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool completely before serving.