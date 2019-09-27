Now that fall is here, there are lots of chances to learn how to make your own fall planter, whether that is a succulent-topped pumpkin, a botanical-themed pumpkin or a floral arrangement in a (you guessed it) pumpkin.

Throughout the Lancaster County area are talks about fall perennials, compost and bats. There are DIY classes for kids and hands-on workshops for adults, too.

Here’s a roundup of gardening events in the region. Space is limited at some of these classes and a few ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Email enegley@lnpnews.com with more events to add.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. Town and Country Garden Club, “Mindfulness and gentle yoga for gardeners” talk from yoga teacher Michelle Pelna. At the Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster. $5 donation for non-members. Details: townandcountrygardenclub.net.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7-8:30 p.m. Corner of the Garden: Succulents. Learn how to incorporate succulents into your home garden. With Penn State Master Gardeners of Lebanon County, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon. $5. Register by Sept. 27 at extension.psu.edu/succulents.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. Stems and Sips with Alice’s Table at John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville. Learn how to arrange a floral centerpiece in a pumpkin at Details Style for Living, 30 N. Queen St., Lancaster. $65 (includes materials. Drinks are available to buy.). Register: bit.ly/AliceWrightOct.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:45 p.m. Lititz Garden Club presents a talk on Composting: the art of the peel from Master Gardener Barbara Baker. Free. Register by emailing lititzgardenclub@gmail.com (not required, but appreciated).

Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Cooking with edible flowers class from Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register at hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fall container workshop at Esbenshade's Garden Centers store near Adamstown. $12 includes workshop, plastic pot. Soil and Spanish moss. Supplies and plants are extra. To register: bit.ly/Fallcontainerw or 717-445-6055.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10-11 a.m. Botanical pumpkin workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3550 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $15 fee includes materials. Registration required at 717-768-3922 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. Little Gardeners Workshop: Make a Halloween flower pot. Choose from Frankenstein, a mummy or a jack-o-lantern at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. For kids in grades K-6. Cost $5; adult supervision required for younger children. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or bit.ly/KensLGFlowerPot.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2 p.m. Halloween fairy garden workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. $35 fee includes all supplies. Registration required at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Monday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. Members night for members of The Lancaster Butterfly and Entomological Club to show sightings, photos and observations, at North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. Open to the public. Free. Details: bit.ly/LancButterfly.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m. Conestoga Herb Guild hosts a meeting with a talk “Creating more plants: fall propagation” from Master Gardener Scott Davis. The event is at Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building, 54 W Main St, Leola. $5 for each non-member. Call/text 717-725-7451 or email atkinsateb@aol.com to register.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. Master Gardener amateur herbalist: DIY herb and spice blends talk at Penn State Lebanon Extension Ag Center on 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon. $5. Register by Oct. 2 at extension.psu.edu/herb-spice-blends.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m. Bats and owls talk at Tanger Arboretum, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. $5 for adults and $3 for children. Details: 717-392-4633 or lancasterhistory.org/nature-series.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10:30 a.m. to noon. DIY pumpkin succulent centerpiece workshop at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden stores, including 301 Rohrerstown Road and 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Free to attend; pay according to materials used. Registration required at skh.com/events.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-noon. Fall bird feeder wreath workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. $35 fee includes all supplies. Registration required at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Monday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host a talk, “Autumn is for asters, goldenrod and more: fall-flowering plants” from Eileen Boyle, Director of Education and Research at Mt. Cuba Center. Event is at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for guests. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m. Make your own pumpkin flower arrangement with Alice’s Table at Javateas at Donecker’s, 333 N. State St., Ephrata. $70 (includes materials. Drinks are available to buy.). Register: bit.ly/AliceWrightOct.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10-11 a.m. Succulent pumpkin planter workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3550 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $20 fee includes pumpkin, three succulent plants, embellishments and soil. Registration required at 717-768-3922 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Seedling Squad Kids Club: Make a little jar of horrors planter with a Venus fly trap; an adult must accompany child. At Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden stores, including 301 Rohrerstown Road and 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Fee $5 plus tax. Registration required at skh.com/events.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to noon. Fall terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. $20 fee includes three plants, soil or embellishments. Bring your own container or purchase one in the store. Registration required at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to noon. Botanical pumpkin workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. $35 fee includes all supplies. Registration required at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Sunday, Oct. 20, noon-1:30 p.m. Plant a Halloween-themed lily bowl with air plants with Plant Nite at The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey, 568 Schoolhouse Road, Middletown. $45 includes materials. For ages 6 and older. Details: bit.ly/HplanterHershey.

Monday, Oct. 21, 6:30-8 p.m. Make a pumpkin succulent planter and wine bottle succulent planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy at The Shops@Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster. $42 (includes materials to make one planter). Buy tickets at bit.ly/RockvalePump.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Plant a fall succulent planter in a barrel with Plant Nite at Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster. $50 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/FallsuccBarrel.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Make a pumpkin succulent planter or wine bottle succulent planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy at Javateas, 1 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata. $43 (includes materials to make one planter). Buy tickets at bit.ly/JavaPump.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Corner of the Garden: The Monarch Butterfly’s Journey workshop to learn about monarch butterflies, how to create a monarch waystation and how to draw butterflies. With Penn State Master Gardeners of Lebanon County, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon. $5. Register by Oct. 23 at bit.ly/MonEvent.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist. Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission. Details: hersheygardens.org.

Looking ahead into November ...

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7-8:30 p.m. Create and paint your own pumpkin wooden succulent planter with Plant Nite at 551 West, 551 W. King St., Lancaster. $45 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/ThankfulPlanter.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Town and Country Garden Club, “How 10 million trees will impact Pennsylvania’s environment and economy” talk from Brenda Sieglitz, with Chesapeake Bay Foundation. At the Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster. $5 donation for non-members. Details: townandcountrygardenclub.net.