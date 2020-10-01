Like all things in 2020, this fall’s ArtWalk looks a little different.

ArtWalk is a self-guided tour of Lancaster galleries that’s presented by Lancaster City Art Galleries.

In this fall’s edition, some galleries will open to the public while also offering virtual opportunities for those who wish to check out the art from home.

Among this fall’s highlights is renowned Lancaster artist Freiman Stoltzfus’ “Orchard” collections of paintings and drawings, on display at his namesake Lancaster gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Friday through Nov. 28. Guests may visit the gallery in person, or view a virtual tour 5 p.m. Friday at facebook.com/freimanstoltzfusgallery. Interested parties may also book a private visit to the gallery by calling 717-435-9591 or emailing freimanstoltzfus@gmail.com.

The gallery’s Fall ArtWalk hours are:

— Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 -9 p.m.

— Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Other ArtWalk exhibits include:

— A fall landscape exhibit and live Saturday morning demonstration at Christiane David Gallery, 112 N. Prince St.

— The Robert A. Nelson 10th Annual Exhibit at Cityfolk Gallery, 146 N. Prince St.

— Michael Tymon: A Life in Art at the Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St.

— Fall membership show and “Joy and Peace” by Carol H. Dale at Lancaster County Art Association, 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg.

For a full list of ArtWalk events, visit lancastercityartgalleries.com.