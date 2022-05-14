Rail Trail Church 003.jpg
Jude Gemmell, left, of Lititz, and Ramon Rivera, of Manheim Township, walk along the Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail-Trail during the break from Rail Church service at Warwick Township Municipal Authority in Warwick Twp. Sunday April 24, 2022.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

People gathered outdoors at the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail on Sunday, April 24, for a different kind of worship service. Zion Lutheran Church, Akron, hosts a Rail Trail Church service twice a month. Each event offers time for spiritual reflection, followed by physical activity on the rail trail and another short session at the end for prayer. Occasionally, attendees share a healthy snack.

“This is church without a building,” the church’s website reads. “This is church on the way, walking together, aware of the gifts that surround us. This is church for people who experience connection with God in the natural world, with creation.”

Zion Lutheran’s Rail Trail Church is the second and fourth Sunday of the month; all events start at 11 a.m. at the Warwick Township Municipal Authority at 315 Clay Road, Lititz.

Upcoming meetings are:

— May 22

— June 12

— June 26

— July 10

— July 24

— Aug. 14

— Aug. 28

— Sept. 11

— Sept. 25

— Oct. 9

— Oct. 23

— Nov. 13

— Nov. 27

— Dec. 11

For more information, visit zionakron.org.

Rail Trail Church [photos]

