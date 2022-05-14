People gathered outdoors at the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail on Sunday, April 24, for a different kind of worship service. Zion Lutheran Church, Akron, hosts a Rail Trail Church service twice a month. Each event offers time for spiritual reflection, followed by physical activity on the rail trail and another short session at the end for prayer. Occasionally, attendees share a healthy snack.

“This is church without a building,” the church’s website reads. “This is church on the way, walking together, aware of the gifts that surround us. This is church for people who experience connection with God in the natural world, with creation.”

Zion Lutheran’s Rail Trail Church is the second and fourth Sunday of the month; all events start at 11 a.m. at the Warwick Township Municipal Authority at 315 Clay Road, Lititz.

Upcoming meetings are:

— May 22

— June 12

— June 26

— July 10

— July 24

— Aug. 14

— Aug. 28

— Sept. 11

— Sept. 25

— Oct. 9

— Oct. 23

— Nov. 13

— Nov. 27

— Dec. 11

For more information, visit zionakron.org.

ANOTHER RAIL TRAIL CHURCH At least one other church, Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata, hosts a Rail Trail Church service. This group meets the first and third Sundays at 5 p.m. at the pavilion behind Hope Church, 3474 Rothsville Road in Ephrata. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/HopeUMCEphrata.