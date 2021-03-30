Easter is Sunday, April 4, and businesses and organizations around the county are planning ways to feed the community during the holiday weekend.

Here are a few food giveaways, from food boxes families can prepare at home to full meals served on site.

If your organization is planning a free meal or giveaway that isn’t listed here, email jjanci@lnpnews.com to be added to the list.

East Hempfield food box giveaway

What: East Hempfield Township police, New Danville Mennonite Church, Donegal Insurance Group and Blessings of Hope will distribute dozens of food boxes to community members. Registration is required. Sign up by March 31.

When: Saturday, April 3, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: East Hempfield Township Building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.

More info: form.jotform.com/210813281737151

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant

What: Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant will offer a free Easter dinner at both its locations – Mount Joy and Ephrata. The restaurant offered a free Easter dinner last year for the first time to help families during the pandemic. No registration required.

When: Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until meals run out.

Where: 1050 W. Main St., Mount Joy, and 3687 Rothsville Road, Ephrata.

More info: guskeystone.com.

Lancaster Church of the Brethren

What: Lancaster COB will serve free Easter breakfasts prior to its 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service. The breakfast is planned with both indoor and outdoor distanced seating. Masks are required inside the building and when moving about outside. In case of inclement weather, the breakfast will be served in the family life center, and the worship service will be held in the church sanctuary, where seating is limited to 100 physically distanced worshipers.

When: Sunday, April 4, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.

Where: 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster.

More info: Contact the Rev. Don Fitzkee at donfitzkee@gmail.com.