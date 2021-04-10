It’s difficult for any police department to bid farewell to a retiring officer.

Saying goodbye is even harder when the officer’s career is cut short by a health condition.

After nearly 28 years in law enforcement, Officer Wendell Metzler retired from the New Holland Police Department on March 23. It’s sooner than he would have liked, a circumstance forced by his 2018 diagnosis of stage 4 melanoma, which had progressed to a terminal cancer diagnosis in 2020.

“I was forced to officially retire at 20 years of service instead of my anticipated 25 years due to declining health,” Metzler says.

New Holland police Chief Bill Leighty says it’s difficult to see Metzler, 52, leave the force.

“It’s always a loss when a member of our police family leaves, but especially in Wendell’s case whose career was cut short by disease,” Leighty says.

Metzler may be best known to Lancaster County residents for his relationship with Ryan Forbes. Metzler arrested Forbes seven times in the early 2000s, of which some encounters were violent. But in 2007, Forbes approached Metzler at the New Holland Fair to apologize, which sparked an unlikely friendship. Metzler served as the best man at Forbes’ wedding, and the pair went on to write a book, “Unchained,” about their journey.

A grueling battle

Metzler describes his almost two-year battle with cancer as a roller coaster with ups and downs, highs and lows. His favorite scripture verse continues to give him peace: “Fear thou not: for I am with thee; be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee.” (Isaiah 41:10)

After being diagnosed in June 2018, he was unable to work and underwent radiation and aggressive immune therapy. The treatment shrank the cancerous tumor on his spine by 50%.

He returned to work in December, but in January 2019, the cancer had spread. Chemotherapy pills kept the cancer from advancing until May 2020. The medication was no longer working and he was given the shocking news his condition was terminal.

“The doctor said I had probably six months or less to live; to get things in order; and make lasting memories with family and friends,” Metzler says.

Today, he’s thankful to have outlived the six-month prediction. Earlier this week he began a combined treatment of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Metzler’s wife, Heather, a registered nurse and certified rehabilitation registered nurse employed as an outcomes coordinator at WellSpan Health, is cautiously optimistic about the new treatment. She confesses it’s difficult to balance maintaining hope with preparing for a worst-case scenario. The couple faithfully pray together for healing and for strength.

“I know in my heart God is in control ... and we trust him to lead the medical teams to determine our next steps,” she says.

Celebrating a career

Metzler says he has leaned on his faith during his cancer battle, and of course, the support of family, friends and colleagues. So, instead of feeling sorry for himself, he held a retirement party.

Forbes, also a man of faith, was happy to see his friend celebrated.

“I was filled with pride and joy for my friend who so faithfully served in law enforcement and as a first responder for many years,” Forbes said about the retirement party.

The event, held on Metzler’s retirement date at the New Holland Ambulance Association, was as much a celebration of Metzler’s career as it was a moment to thank those who helped him during his illness. Supporters providing meals, made financial donations toward his medical expenses and aided with transportation, among other acts of kindness.

Metzler’s wife of 21 years, Heather; son Brady, 20; and daughter Kylie, 15, were by his side.

In total, 70 people attended the celebration, including family, friends and members from the New Holland, West Earl, Ephrata and East Earl police departments.

“It was wonderful catching up with people I haven’t seen for a while,” Metzler says.

Police Officer Josh Beideman, Metzler’s professional partner of two years, described Metzler as supportive, optimistic, caring and a mentor. As Metzler’s health declined, the younger officer recalls how difficult it was to learn the illness was terminal.

“I couldn’t help but feel devastated for his family,” Beideman says. “Every officer was struck with some sort of grief for Wendell.”

Pennsylvania state Rep. Keith Greiner presented Metzler with a citation from the House of Representatives recognizing his career “spanning over 27 years of dedicated and distinguished service.”

Metzler served with the Ephrata Township Police Department for 7 1/2 years before joining the New Holland Police Department. He also worked part time for West Earl Township Police Department for 20 years, and was a certified emergency medical technician for 34 years, serving Leola Ambulance and Ephrata Community Hospital Advanced Life Support Unit.

Metzler also served as volunteer with West Earl Fire Company for 22 years as firefighter, assistant fire chief and president. He also volunteered with Upper Leacock Fire Company, where he is a life member, as firefighter and deputy fire chief.

Signing off

The New Holland Police Officers Association gave Metzler a shadow box with his police shirt, badge and cover of his book “Unchained.” He received his retired police badge in a leather case from Leighty.

When officers retire from duty, they sign-off on the police radio. Metzler says it was “extra special” to have his friend Brett Fassnacht, dispatcher from Lancaster County-Wide Communications, do his final sign-off at the party.

Metzler is aware most people never know when their last day of life will occur. Since his diagnosis, he’s thought about how he wants to be remembered.

“I want people to remember me as a good person they could count on,” Metzler says. “And in God’s eyes, a good and faithful servant.”