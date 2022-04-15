San Juan Bautista Catholic Church is presenting the "Via Crucis," or Way of the Cross, today.

The procession will begin at noon from the church at 425 S. Duke St. The procession will make stops at Locust Street and Pershing Avenue, South Plum and East Mifflin streets, South Ann Street and East End avenues, 31 S. Ann St., Juniata Street (near Plum Street), and King Elementary School at 466 Rockland St. before returning to the church.

The church held the event in its parking lot in 2021 after canceling it in 2020 as COVID-19 hit Lancaster County.

LNP | LancasterOnline will livestream the procession through the southeast section of Lancaster city Friday.