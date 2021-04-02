San Juan Bautista Catholic Church is presenting the Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, today — albeit a scaled down version of the annual event.

This year, it will be performed live in the church parking lot, at 425 S. Duke St. in downtown Lancaster.

LNP | LancasterOnline is livestreaming the performance. Watch the livestream below.

“Having the passion and crucifixion performed always reminds and helps us to reflect on what happened in Jerusalem the day Jesus died on the cross,” said the Rev. Luis Rodriguez, who became pastor at San Juan Bautista in October. “So we decided that the observance must continue, but since we are still in the pandemic we will have our Good Friday event this year in the parking lot of the church to allow maximum participation.”

The 20 mostly high school students participating in the reenactment have been rehearsing since January.

Stewart Alvaro, 19, will portray Jesus, a role he played two years ago. Meanwhile, 14-year-old Melanie Sophia Martinez will play the role of Mary.

Others in the cast include William Martinez as John the apostle; Alicia Blanco as Mary Magdalene; Joshua Juarez and Andres Juarez as the thieves; and Gelver Meda, Alex Lizarde, Jean Carlos Almonte and Edgar Vazquez as soldiers. Alexander Meda plays Pontius Pilate.