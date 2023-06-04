In the United States, we have seen an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness over the last few years. Homelessness is a complex issue that also impacts individuals and families here in Lancaster County. The causes of homelessness can be complicated and varied, and homelessness itself is more nuanced than we may tend to realize.

In fact, there are different types of homelessness. Chronic homelessness, which may be the type we may first think of, involves about one fifth of the homeless population. Someone experiencing chronic homelessness has been homeless for over a year and is also dealing with a disability, mental health condition, addiction or another condition, and may be living on the street, in a park or other places that aren’t safe for living.

A much larger proportion of people experiencing homelessness are transitionally homeless. They may be homeless because of a major life event, including job loss, divorce, a health condition or escaping domestic violence. People experiencing transitional homelessness may be staying at a shelter, sleeping in their car, or staying with friends or family. They are often employed but might not have enough money to pay a housing deposit on top of rent.

Off the Streets is a local organization that helps families and individuals in Lancaster who are experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing. Off the Streets works with local social service agencies to identify families and individuals experiencing homelessness who have a way to pay rent, and then provides a security deposit, paid directly to the landlord, and basic furnishings and household items to set up a living space.

One hallmark of Off the Streets is the organization’s ability to act quickly. In fact, the transition from homelessness to living in a furnished room or apartment can take place in as little as a day or two.

Volunteers assist with moving on a Saturday morning, and, by that afternoon, the family or individual is established in their new permanent housing.

Off the Streets is a 100% volunteer-led organization that functions entirely on donations from the community. The organization has no paid staff, no office and minimal overhead. Over the past 10 years Off the Streets has assisted 4,172 individuals, 81% of whom are women and children. The organization has paid $787,000 in security deposits over that time, getting people into permanent housing that changes their lives for the better.

Volunteer with Off the Streets

Off the Streets relies on volunteer support, and right now is searching for more volunteers to help meet community need. Off the Streets is seeking community members who are willing to contribute some time and physical effort to support moving individuals and families who are homeless into permanent housing.

The primary needs are for volunteers to help pick up furniture donations on a Monday or a Thursday, and for volunteers to help move a family or individual into a new home on a Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. Both individuals and families or small groups are invited to volunteer.

Volunteers in both roles need to be able to lift a minimum of 40 pounds. In addition, there is a regular need for volunteers who have a pickup truck to assist with moves.

Other volunteer opportunities include helping manage donations at the Off the Streets warehouse, assessing family needs and living space details and assisting with fundraising and communications.

For more information and to volunteer please visit tinyurl.com/OTSLanc.

Find more volunteer opportunities

Visit the United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com. At the site you’ll find a variety of volunteer needs from around the county and you’ll be able to sign up for updates as new needs are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.