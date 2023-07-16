Hot summer days and summer nights mean we are in the middle of baseball season. This past week’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game drew attention to the current season and the players who wow and entertain us.

We don’t have to travel far to see our own professional baseball here in Lancaster. The Lancaster Barnstormers have been our local professional baseball team for almost 20 years and are regular contenders in the Atlantic League, including winning the Atlantic League Championship last year.

Barnstormers games provide a place for the community to gather to cheer on the team and cross paths with people from across our area. At games you see people of all ages, including families, neighbors, friends and groups from schools, kids’ sports teams and local nonprofits. Beyond all this, the Barnstormers also provide a way to volunteer in the community.

United Way of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Barnstormers have teamed up to provide opportunities for volunteers to serve as ushers at upcoming baseball games. In return for the volunteer ushers’ time, the Barnstormers will make a $20 donation to a United Way of Lancaster County program of the volunteer’s choice for each shift served. Being a volunteer usher is a fun way to serve the community and a great opportunity if you are a baseball fan or enjoy working with people. Volunteer ushers help by showing fans to their seats and serving as a friendly face, with each volunteer usher shift lasting about three hours. In addition, they get the chance to take in the on-field action of a Barnstormers game while serving.

When volunteers sign up, they can choose which United Way program they would like the $20 donation to support.

Options include supporting the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which will help fund free income tax preparation services for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in Lancaster County, and supporting 211, which helps fund the free, confidential, nonemergency comprehensive information and referral service that connects residents in need with health and human services support.

There is a simple sign-up process for volunteers ages 16 and older, and they can choose the dates and times that best fit their schedules. Volunteer clearance is required. Volunteers have a brief orientation before their initial shift of ushering, and are welcome to sign up for multiple shifts throughout the season.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer, please visit tinyurl.com/BarnstormersUsher.

Volunteers for back-to-school event

Volunteers are needed to assist at the 12th annual Back to School Event on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.

The Back to School Event distributes backpacks and school supplies to over 1,500 local students in grades K-8, and hundreds of local volunteers work together to make the event happen. Groups and individuals are invited to volunteer.

Right now, the biggest volunteer needs are for people to help with event setup, traffic control and cleanup after the event.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer, please visit tinyurl.com/BackpackEvent.

Find volunteer opportunities

Visit the United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com. At the site you’ll find a variety of volunteer needs from around the county, including direct service, skills-based service and nonprofit board service, and you’ll be able to sign up for updates as new needs are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.