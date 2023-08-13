Our community depends on people working together, bringing together their time, skills and abilities. Local businesses, schools, government and nonprofit organizations all rely on collaboration both inside and outside their walls to power their work in our community. United Way of Lancaster County is involved in this collaborative community effort as a nonprofit and a link between businesses and other nonprofits, working to advance the education, economic mobility and health of our community by mobilizing resources, people and organizations.

United Way connects people with opportunities to donate, advocate and volunteer to support the work of local nonprofits and to help build their capacity to do good work so more people can live healthier, happier lives.

The generosity of our community provides the foundation for these efforts.

One way to support community-building efforts is to provide financial support, either broadly or targeted to support specific programs and projects. Another way to support community-building efforts is by giving time. The collaborative work of nonprofits and volunteers has a multiplying effect that is helping transform our community day by day.

Volunteers enable organizations to carry out their community-serving work at a larger scale than would otherwise be possible. Sometimes it is by volunteers helping carry out a program, and other times it is by volunteers taking on tasks that free staff to focus on other work or by taking on a project that enhances an organization’s physical space.

Week of Caring

United Way of Lancaster County invites you, your co-workers, friends and family members to participate in our 2023 Week of Caring, which is Monday, Sept. 11, to Saturday, Sept. 16. This is the 32nd year United Way of Lancaster County is mobilizing volunteers in a focused, communitywide service effort.

This year we are expanding our annual Day of Caring into a full Week of Caring to provide more opportunities for volunteer teams to engage in service projects that benefit local nonprofit organizations across Lancaster County.

Local nonprofit organizations are looking for volunteers to take on a variety of projects, including painting, landscaping cleanup, community garden installation, helping build homes and packing and organizing. Projects are available on different dates throughout the week, depending on the nature of the project and the needs of the nonprofit organization.

For details on how to register for a Week of Caring volunteer project, or if you are a nonprofit organization interested in offering a project, please visit tinyurl.com/WkofCaring.

Unity Fest

United Way of Lancaster County is kicking off the Week of Caring with Unity Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9. Join us for a family-friendly community celebration featuring live music, lawn games, food trucks and more. There will also be opportunities to learn more about United Way programs and initiatives and the work of organizations from around Lancaster County.

Unity Fest is being held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Warehouse District Beer Garden in Lancaster. For more information, please visit tinyurl.com/UWUnityFest.

Find volunteer opportunities

Visit the United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com. At the site you’ll find a variety of volunteer needs from around the county, including direct service, skills-based service and nonprofit board service, and you’ll be able to sign up for updates as new needs are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.