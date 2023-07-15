The Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster will host a screening of two documentaries that explore Native American heritage, “Dawnland” and “Dear Georgina,” at 10 a.m. Sunday. The program will also include a discussion and time for socializing with food and drinks.

“Dawnland” investigates the impact of Maine’s child welfare practices on the Wabanaki, a Native American tribe. The state’s child welfare practices placed Wabanaki children in foster or adoptive homes under the presumption that assimilating into white society would improve their quality of life and give them a better future.

“Dear Georgina” tells the story of Georgina Sappier, a Lancaster County resident and Passamaquoddy Native American from Maine. As a child, Sappier was taken from her Passamaquoddy parents at age 2. She was transferred four times to different foster families and never saw her parents again. In Sappier’s final years, she left Lancaster to be with her tribal family in Maine, where she died in July 2020.

Sappier’s daughter, Janeen Findley, of Lancaster, will be present at the event Sunday to discuss both films from the Native American perspective.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster is located at 538 W. Chestnut St. in Lancaster. The church created a Land Agreement Policy in 2020, which is read every Sunday, to honor Native American Heritage.