When Rachel Feldman, a cultural anthropologist and assistant professor of religious studies/Judiac studies at Franklin & Marshall College, heard about kosher collaborations happening between Orthodox Jews and the Amish in Lancaster County she says she felt like she was “sitting on a gold mine of an ethnographic project.” Then she thought of comedy.

You can’t blame her. The meeting of the two religious groups sounds like the premise for a joke. And, in fact, the scene has already been played for laughs in Gene Wilder’s and Harrison Ford’s 1979 buddy comedy “The Frisco Kid.”

In the scene, Wilder, a Polish rabbi traveling through Pennsylvania on his way to San Francisco, encounters a group of Amish people and mistakes them for fellow Orthodox Jews — and hilarity ensues.

“So, there’s this American fantasy of Amish and Hasidic Jews meeting,” Feldman says. (Hasidic Jews are a type of Orthodox Jews; Feldman uses the two phrases interchangeably.) “And then I realized, well, it’s actually happening and nobody knows about it.”

Feldman observed an uptick in Orthodox Jewish tourism in and around Lancaster County, including trips to Hersheypark, which offers kosher food and holds a day of kosher festivities in September, and visits to dairy farms. The increased tourism led to collaborations between the Amish and Orthodox Jews to produce kosher dairy products. Those observations, along with the shared ideologies and inherent differences of the two groups, led to a collaborative research project by Feldman and Ayala Fader, a New York City-based cultural and linguistic anthropologist and professor of anthropology at Fordham University at Lincoln Center. The two will present a lecture on their findings called “Holy Cow: Religion, Race and Milk in Lancaster County, PA” at Elizabethtown College’s Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies on March 2.

Both religious groups value their faith, large families and autonomy, and are often seen as somewhat isolated. But Steven Holt, director of the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies and professor of History and Anabaptist Studies at Elizabethtown College, says that for the Amish, that’s not necessarily the case.

“The Amish value being a separate people, but having a distinctive identity doesn’t make you withdrawn. It gives you a clear place from which to engage,” Holt wrote in an email. “They have historically interacted a lot with non-Amish neighbors, co-workers and others.”

Holt says the recent interactions — whether through tourism or kosher collaborations — connect the groups whose communities are from different places and have distinct identities.

“Sometimes we assume that interfaith connections water down identities, but that’s not necessarily the case,” Holt says. “Building relationships and connecting across differences can strengthen each group.”

Field work

Feldman chose to attend Franklin & Marshall College, where she graduated in 2009, based on the strength of its medical program. But, while there, she chanced upon a Jewish history course taught by the late Matt Hoffman.

“That class was like the gateway drug to Jewish studies for me,” Feldman says. “I was completely fascinated with learning about different Jewish cultures that spanned thousands of years. I couldn’t get enough of it.”

Despite already taking her Medical College Admission Test, Feldman decided to pivot her focus on Jewish Studies. She went on to earn a doctorate in cultural anthropology from the University of California, and Davis and now teaches at Franklin & Marshall. The majority of Feldman’s research is focused on contemporary religious and political issues in Israel, but when she heard about an uptick in Orthodox Jewish tourism and partnerships with the Amish in Lancaster County, she was intrigued and excited to do some field work a little closer to her home base.

Feldman, author of “Messianic Zionism in the Digital Age: Jews, Noahides, and the Third Temple Imaginary,” forthcoming with Rutgers University Press, pitched to Fader a collaborative research project centering on encounters between Orthodox Jews and the Amish in Lancaster County.

“We thought this would be a great project to team up on because we both bring different skill sets and different knowledge of religious views to the table,” Feldman says. “For the past year and a half now, we’ve been working on this field work together in Lancaster County.”

The work consisted of observations and interviews with Amish dairy farmers, Orthodox Jewish tourists and religious leaders and the intermediaries linking them together.

Feldman says the research partners are now at the stage where they’re ready to publish their first article on the subject and have even unearthed enough material to potentially turn their work into a book.

“Rachel and I work really well together — it’s been fun to analyze our research trips together and now write together,” Fader wrote in an email.

Many people, Fader says, see superficial similarities between Amish and Hasidic Jews. For example, men in both communities wear black and white, have beards and don hats. Both groups also speak a variety of German, with the Amish speaking Pennsylvania Dutch and Orthodox Jews speaking Yiddish. Both groups adhere to strict traditions and are wary of too much interaction with government and other people outside their communities.

Fader and Feldman’s research showed that interactions between Amish and Orthodox Jewish tourists served to reinforce the unique differences between the groups.

“Many of the Orthodox Jewish tourists told us they visited the Amish to show their children what their grandparents and great-grandparents had lived like back in Eastern Europe, what is called in Yiddish, the alte haym (the old home),” Fader wrote in an email. “Mostly this meant no electricity and a rural life. ... Both groups seem to appreciate the other living according to their principles. But theologically each group did not see any similarities.”

The milk connection

Feldman and Fader became especially interested in the collaboration between Hasidic and other Orthodox Jews and Amish and Mennonite dairy farmers to produce organic dairy products — including raw milk — that adhere to most stringent kosher regulations.

The kosher milk operations range from large dairies such as Kreider Farms in Manheim, to what Feldman describes as a small-scale “informal grassroots economy” occurring between Amish and Old Order Mennonite dairy farmers producing small batches of pasteurized and unpasteurized milk products for Orthodox Jewish communities coming in from areas like New York City.

Kreider Farms produces a line of kosher dairy products and is the sole provider to the Pride of the Farm — a nonprofit distributor of Cholov Yisroel milk and dairy products.

“The fresh milk is immediately transported in dedicated tanker trucks to the processing plant, which is a short distance from the milking parlor. The self-contained operation lends itself perfectly to the meticulous supervision required for Cholov Yisroel certification,” Hope Graby, a spokesperson for Kreider Farms wrote in an email. “The term ‘Cholov Yisroel’ refers to milk that is overseen by a Jewish supervisor, known as a Mashgiach, throughout the entire production process. A Rabbi lives on the farm and observes the milk from the time of milking until it is sealed in a container to ensure that no foreign milk or non-Kosher ingredients are added at any point.”

Graby says that because of Kreider Farms’ production of Cholov Yisroel milk, tours of the dairy have become a popular tourist activity for Orthodox Jewish families.

Feldman says there’s a level of trust and respect between the Orthodox Jewish and Amish and Mennonite farmers.

“Jews have had to explain their faith to Amish farmers in order to carry out these kosher protocols,” Feldman says. “That’s something that I think Amish and Mennonite farmers can be proud of — that they’ve stepped up that way and have been respectful and willing to engage with Hasidic Jews that way.”

Feldman says the Orthodox Jewish community helps some smaller-scale Amish and Mennonite dairy farmers who may be struggling.

“I also think there’s a real sort of economic explanation here,” Feldman says. “The dairy industry is suffering and it’s increasingly hard for small dairy farms to make it. I think that in some ways, Hasidic communities that are interested in family farms or raw milk products, have become a really important niche consumer base for Amish and Mennonite farmers.”

