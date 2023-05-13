Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster will celebrate and dedicate its outdoor mural at an upcoming community block party.

The colorful 21-by-9-foot mural, designed by Lancaster artist Gerri McCritty, is on the exterior wall of the church’s Education Wing at 538 W. Chestnut St.

Sindy Pollard, communications and outreach coordinator, presented the Mural Task Force’s concept for the mural to reflect the church’s mission and values in a visual form accessible to the community to McCritty.

“We felt the mural should speak to love, community, racial justice and include symbols of world religions,” Pollard says.

A Mural Dedication & Block Party in honor of UUCL’s 115th year on Chestnut Street, and in gratitude to the community, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, rain or shine.

Pollard, who is co-chair of the event with Stephanie Santiago, says the church will honor McCritty, who is also a guest speaker.

Local politicians, church members, neighbors and anyone interested in attending are invited to the event. Music will be provided by The Twenties Band from Lancaster, who play music from 1920 to 2020.

Face painting, games, a music table, merchandise, refreshments and more will be available for all ages.

A dream design

McCritty, who co-owns PAVAA Gallery with Marion Coleman and Tyrell Hoff, was thankful for the opportunity to create the mural.

She often envisioned doing a painting on the wall when walking past it.

“And then to my surprise, I was asked to create the mural,” McCritty said.

Using the task force’s concept, she did a black-and-white pencil sketch, then a color painted one. It was presented to the congregation who reviewed and provided feedback.

“Geri was a dream to work with who listened to input and redid the sketch which captured the suggested changes,” Pollard says.

The artwork was given to Two Dudes Painting Co., who digitized, scaled to the size of the building, then painted it on the church exterior wall. It was finished in October 2022.

McCritty chose the colors: blue, green, brown, black and yellow tints to represent the sky, sun and Mother Earth.

“I love the colors, which brighten up the block,” she says. Featured on the mural are three words found in the UUCL mission: spirit, love and justice.

The flaming chalice is the official symbol of UUCL faith. It’s surrounded by symbols from the 12 classical religions: Baha’i, Buddhism, Christianity, Confucianism, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Shinto, Sikhism, Taoism and Zoroastrianism.

Five people of different colors stand with arms raised.

“All the religious symbols reflect our church being receptive to all religions. The five people represent acceptance of all people and embrace our neighborhood,” Pollard says.

A welcoming message

The church did not disclose the cost of the mural, which was paid for by The Walters Trust and UUCL’s Racial Justice and Healing Committee. Art Walters, now deceased, was a former member and trustee of UUCL. The Trust will sponsor the May 20 dedication.

McCritty did disclose that her murals, depending on design, size and colors, range between $1,000 and $5,000.

Task Force and church member Brad Weaver says the creative project provided an opportunity for members “to express their Unitarian Universalist spirituality and world view.”

Along with Pollard and Weaver, Mural Task Force members included Michele Capobianco, Susan Dyson Harkleroad, Norm Saunders, Susan Lithgoe and Marian Joyce.

“We hope the mural will make people feel welcome to our church, neighborhood and city,” Pollard says.

For information about the UUCL, visit uuclonline.org.