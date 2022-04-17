They’re intricate, colorful and utterly joy-sparking. Yet Ukrainians who created these vibrant eggs once risked persecution for doing so when communists ruled the former Soviet Union, for they were part of a religious celebration.

This Easter, as Ukrainians face an ongoing Russian invasion, seems as poignant a time as ever to celebrate this centuries-old art form.

Pysanky can even be found right here in Lancaster County. The colorful eggs pictured here are on display at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Delp Road, where they were first introduced by the Rev. Craig Ross and Nancy Ross in the 1990s. Nancy Ross, as well as church member Beryl Swisher, previously taught weekly classes on the art form at the church. Some eggs on display at the church were made by church members.

The process of making pysanky is long and detailed. A writing tool called a kistka is dipped in melted beeswax, which is applied to the egg in an intricate design. The egg is then dipped in dye, and the process is repeated by adding more wax designs. The egg is dipped into a different color of dye each time.

Finally, the egg is held over a candle flame to remove the wax, revealing its intricate designs. The finished egg is varnished, and the egg’s interior matter is removed by piercing small holes in the top and bottom of the egg. If pysanky are handled carefully, they can last indefinitely.

It was common for Ukrainian families to take the eggs to church on Easter Sunday to be blessed, and many eggs may have been given away.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church will celebrate Easter services today at several times. A traditional worship service in the sanctuary takes place at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.; at 9:15 a.m., there’s outdoor worship in the church’s parking lot. And at 10:45 a.m., there’s an Easter Sunday New Day Praise Worship in the church’s Family Life Center.

For more information, visit stpeterslutheran.org.