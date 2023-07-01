Years ago, Tim Mentzer convinced the staff at Tellus360 to create a drink they call the “Trinity”: Guinness on the bottom, followed by red ale and parched cider on the top.

At the time, Mentzer was serving as senior pastor at Lancaster’s Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and the drink quickly became a favorite of his. (The drink gets bonus points for its religious namesake.)

But that wasn’t why he loved the pub.

After living in Lancaster County for 15 years, Mentzer found the pub to be one of the city’s many standout hubs of community and connection. He reminisces on meeting friends there and attending the pub’s annual beer and Christmas carols night.

Tellus360 was one of the last places Mentzer visited before he and his family moved to Columbus, Ohio, for a new job. Mentzer will serve as assistant to the bishop for leadership, discipleship and engagement at Southern Ohio Synod. His resignation at Trinity Lutheran Church was effective Friday.

“There’s a lot of people I’m gonna miss, a lot of good friends here,” Mentzer said. “I’m going to miss the feel of the city, the vitality. When you walk through it you can feel the energy.”

Ordained in 1995, Mentzer was a pastor in Ohio for 13 years before coming to Trinity Lutheran Church in 2008. His work in Lancaster went beyond just his congregation, though; Mentzer served in various capacities with several community-minded organizations focused on education, diversity and the overall betterment of downtown Lancaster.

A love for the city

Lancaster’s lively city fascinated Mentzer. From the time he passed Clipper Magazine Stadium on his first drive into the city, Mentzer knew he wanted community engagement to be a priority in his work.

With a bachelor’s degree in psychology and communications from Shippensburg University, a doctoral degree in Ministry from Duke University and two parents who were teachers, Mentzer, 55, hoped to share his passion for education.

Shortly after beginning his tenure as senior pastor, Mentzer joined the board of the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. The organization provides scholarships to McCaskey High School graduates each year.

The fund awarded $254,500 in scholarships to graduates of McCaskey’s Class of 2023.

Mentzer was a board member of the fund throughout his time in Lancaster. He says he was consistently inspired by the students’ abilities to overcome challenges and thrive academically.

A fellow board member, Nicholas Veronis, appreciated Mentzer’s extensive contributions.

“Pastor Tim always understood the value of a higher education to bring out the talents and maximize the full potential of all young people,” Veronis said.

Mentzer also served as a board member and development chairperson of the Crispus Attucks Community Center.

The Lancaster organization preserves African American heritage and provides health and educational services to communities of color.

Mentzer has a personal connection to that mission. His son, who is biracial, often attended events there. He says he saw his son “relax in ways (he) wouldn’t see him in other settings.”

Mentzer admired the organization’s dedication to community betterment, noting its persistence even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They never asked the question, ‘Should we continue,’” Mentzer said. “It was ‘how.’”

Mentzer hopes that the groups he’s been part of in Lancaster continue to serve their communities.

“(I hope) that they affirm the inherent value in every person,” Mentzer said. “That they find ways to continue to address times when hatred and fear impact how people relate to each other, and that they continue taking risks to address that.”

Mentzer also was involved in the Downtown Investment District for over a decade. The nonprofit is responsible for cleaning streets, helping visitors navigate the city and supporting events in downtown Lancaster.

Mentzer, who served as vice president, says his primary focus was advising business owners on contributing to a safe and clean city.

Trinity Lutheran Church financially supported the DID, even though its status as a nonprofit did not require it to pay assessments. Mentzer said the church could see how important the organization’s efforts were to maintain a prosperous downtown.

A life-long learner, Mentzer appreciates how exposure to different community organizations has helped himself and others develop greater awareness of what happens outside of his own bubble.

“I continue to learn that challenges still exist in the areas of justice,” Mentzer said. “And I continue to be impressed with the kind of leadership there is in the community that takes on the passion they have for doing the work.”

Mentzer also served Woodward Hill Cemetery, which was built by Trinity Lutheran Church in 1852.

As a board member of its conservation group, Mentzer has helped preserve the grounds, specifically around the Muhlenberg family graves.

The next chapter

Representatives from Trinity Lutheran noted that Mentzer worked to forge strong relationships with other churches. The Rev. David Peck, rector of Lancaster’s St. James Episcopal Church, commends Mentzer for his work across congregations.

“The relationship between us and our congregations has been a vision of what Lutheran and Episcopal, as well as wider Christian unity and fraternity, can look like,” Peck said.

The Lutheran church generally advises its pastors that after moving to a new parish they refrain from making initial contact with their previous church to make the transition smoother, Mentzer said. But he’ll continue to keep an eye out for what goes on in Lancaster.

In Ohio, he looks forward to working in a more focused role. In the Bishop’s office, he’ll be helping pastors develop their leadership skills and find new ways to connect with parishioners.

His wife, the Rev. Constance Mentzer, who served as senior pastor at Advent Lutheran Church in York, also accepted a position on the Southern Ohio Synod staff. Their son Andrew, a Hempfield High School graduation, will continue his studies at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

And though he’ll appreciate the absence of downtown traffic, Mentzer will miss the relationships and solidarity that he’s seen flourish over the past 15 years.

“Every community I’m part of now will be judged by the standard of Lancaster,” Mentzer said.