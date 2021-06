Tim Landis, president of Creative Ministries / WJTL, will retire on June 30, according to a press release from the station.

Fred McNaughton, currently station manager and morning show host, will succeed Landis as president and CEO.

Landis founded the nonprofit Creative Ministries in 1984, and spearheaded the Save WJTL campaign to purchase Christian radio station WJTL in 1991.

Landis received the Gospel Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.