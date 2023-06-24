Spooky Nook Sports Complex has a strong lineup of competitions scheduled Friday, June 30 — but young local athletes won’t be the only ones competing.

The sports competitions will be just one aspect of the four-day Pentecostal Conference of North American Keralites, a religious conference aimed at boosting fellowship amongst South Asians. Keralites are a group of people from the southwest Indian region of Kerala.

The conference’s main events will be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center from June 29 to July 2, marking its 38th year.

Located in a different North American city each year, the conference draws crowds from around the world and will feature religious speakers leading discussions about faith. Organizers say Lancaster County is a prime location due to its rural landscape and tourist attractions, including Sight & Sound Theatres.

Organizers were also intrigued by the fact that the country’s largest indoor sports facility — Spooky Nook — has two locations in Lancaster County. The conference sporting events will take place at Spooky Nook’s Manheim location. (There’s also Spooky Nook LANCO in East Petersburg, and a third location in Hamilton, Ohio.)

MORE INFO To learn more about the Pentecostal Conference of North American Keralites, visit 2020pcnak.org. To learn more about the conference’s sporting events, visit pcnaksports2023.org.

Not every religious conference has a designated sports day. But, organizers of PCNAK say the athletic element was added in hopes of making the conference more family friendly and encouraging youth participation.

While all divisions are pending team participation, conference organizers are planning basketball, indoor soccer and badminton.

“It’s not just a sit-down prayer meeting. It’s also a fun time of fellowship with everyone… with a little bit of competition to give them a little more opportunity to come and participate,” Sony Babu, PCNAK sports coordinator, said. “The [kids] are the future of the church.”

Babu’s passion for fostering youth involvement comes from his own experience attending the conference as a kid. Now, after participating more than 10 times throughout his life, he hopes that others will gain a similar appreciation for the religious community that he did.

“When [they] see [their] friends are growing in their faith hopefully that will motivate the younger kids,” Babu said. “People that I looked up to when I was younger and now see in higher roles motivates me to do more things for the future generations.”

As of a week prior to the conference, over 20 teams have pre-registered. Most of them are grouped with fellow members of their home church.

But familiar faces will abound from more than just their teammates — many participants will come having already met attendees from other churches.

A once-a-year event, Babu describes the conference like an annual family vacation — everyone gets to know one another and reunite each summer, no matter how far away they live.

“Most of these people, they kind of grew up together,” Babu said. “They go through this every year, so they get to see all their friends and families from different states. It’s an opportunity to come back and enjoy each other’s presence.”

Like at any family gathering, there will be plenty of friendly competition; awards will be given to first-, second- and third-place winners in each sports competition.

This year, conference organizers are expecting 4,000-5,000 attendees based on registration. A one-of-a-kind event, it is the largest conference in North America for the South Asian Christian community.

In addition to the sports day, 12 speakers will guide discussions or worship during the four days.

“Hopefully they take this time and opportunity to grow their faith,” Babu said. “We’re all growing. Hopefully they… appreciate it and grow together as an extended family.”