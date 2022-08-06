On a recent weekend at the beach, the Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell Jr. saw a man with a tattoo that said “Everything has a price.”

“And I thought ‘There’s a homily in that,’” Powell says.

Powell is and author and pastor of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, the fifth largest congregation in the Harrisburg Diocese with 7,277 adults and children.

Powell, who has served at St. John Neumann since 2016, is known among congregants for his relevant and captivating homilies — which are often peppered with humorous stories. Segments from those homilies are captured in “Sunday Snippets from Father Dan: Everyday Lessons for Living a Christ-Centered Life.”

The recently released self-published book features 22 chapters containing eight-minute homilies from Sept. 1, 2019, to March 15, 2020. Each one begins with a first (scripture) reading, a responsorial Psalm, a second (scripture) reading, a Gospel selection and a homily.

“Catholic Mass is different from other denominations, where a sermon is the main part of the service,” he explained. “We also celebrate the Eucharist at every Mass. I like (the homily) length because people can invest themselves in that.”

Parishioner Marcie McCarthy, who has been a member of the church since it opened in 1978, talked Powell into writing the book.

“He’s dazzling how he can work it all together,” she said of Powell’s homilies.

Powell said he hesitated because he just wrote an outline of his homily. In response, McCarthy transcribed the homilies from video recordings.

Parishioner Angela Richards, a member and active volunteer of the church since 1998, worked with WestBow Press to have the book published.

Although Powell was initially reluctant to write the book, he’s focused the effort on a cause close to his heart. Profits from the book will benefit St. John Neumann’s sister congregation, St. Francis Assisi, a church and school in need in El Factor, Dominican Republic, which Powell has visited over the course of 20 years for missions trips.

Topics of homilies range from cheeseburgers to toothpaste, in an effort to make them relevant to day-to-day life.

“My main goal is to pay attention to things happening in the world, in life, and using that as a beginning,” Powell said.

For example, the homily “It’s all about me: Temptation” begins with National Cheeseburger Day and the awesome cheeseburger he ate that day.

“It was all about me and that cheeseburger and nothing else,” he wrote. “And then I thought, wouldn’t it be wonderful if it were all about God, with the cheeseburger as the jumping off point?”

The chapter “Making Good Choices” begins with the overwhelming number of choices for toothpaste at the drug store. It goes on to say, “Most of us probably do not brush our teeth because we are afraid that we are going to lose our teeth, but sometimes we do things in life out of fear of God rather than love of Him … Our God is a just God. He is a God who rules us with justice and love.”

When Powell gives his homilies, he always begins with an indirect beginning so people don’t know where he’s going.

“It keeps their attention,” he said. “The beginning may be long or short. It relates to life or scripture.”

Near the end, he circles back to the beginning so people know he’s almost done.

“People appreciate that,” he said.

Signed copies of the paperback book are available at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road for $13.95 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The book is also available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble in paperback or hard copy. Hardcover copies of the book cost $30.95.