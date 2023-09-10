Temple Beth El members Linda Hutt, Nadav Sofian and Becky Rhoads have an extra incentive to stand before their congregation and read from a 25-pound religious artifact during the upcoming Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. For the first time, they will chant Hebrew words not seen for almost a century, meticulously handwritten with a quill and ink on parchment to form a 283-year-old sacred Torah scroll German soldiers once stole from a Czechoslovakian temple.

“How can this not be part of the fiber of every Jewish person?” asks Hutt of Manheim, who will chant the same Yom Kippur verses either she or her two older daughters have sung since 1987. “I’m very moved to be doing this.”

“Reading from the Torah is a huge part of Judaism,” says Sofian, who volunteered two months ago to regularly chant verses at services. The sophomore from Manheim also will sing during the Yom Kippur service.

“It feels powerful to have that Torah in our synagogue,” says cantor Carol Chesler, Temple Beth El’s spiritual leader. “I want everyone in our congregation to read from it.”

“Think of what this Torah has witnessed” since the mid-1700s, says Steven Gordon, the congregation’s president. “It’s seen baby namings, weddings, and life events.”

A Torah scroll, which comprises the five books of Moses, remains the holiest of Jewish ritual artifacts. It is usually housed inside a fabric cover and nestled inside a tall cabinet called an Ark. Jews read from this revered text several times a week during religious services. The Torah also comes out for Jewish holidays, Chesler explains.

The Torah figures prominently during the two most solemn and holy holidays of the Jewish calendar. Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown Sept. 15 and ends at full darkness Sept. 17, ushers in a period of self-examination where Jews weigh their actions toward others and toward God.

Yom Kippur, which begins Sept. 24 at sundown and ends at full darkness the next day, focuses on atonement. While Jews may receive forgiveness from God for sins against him, they also must seek forgiveness from people they have hurt, rabbis say.

These important holidays, which draw interest from many Jews, make this the perfect time to formally introduce Temple Beth El’s newest useable Torah, Chesler says. The synagogue already owned three others.

Centuries of history

Nazis stole almost 2,000 sacred Torah scrolls from Czechoslovakian synagogues during World War II, along with many other religious texts and ceremonial artifacts.

Soldiers carefully catalogued and preserved these objects ahead of a plan to create a German museum that one day would celebrate the annihilation of the Jewish people, Gordon says.

Instead, the collection filled a Prague building for almost 20 years, until Westminster Synagogue in London helped create the Memorial Scrolls Trust to bring 1,564 Torahs to that city in 1964.

The trust began distributing these Torahs to Jewish houses of worship around the world. A 1990 donation from a couple who belonged to Temple Beth El brought Memorial Scrolls Trust Torah No. 870, formerly from Rokycany, Czechoslovakia, to Lancaster that year. (Rokycany has been in the Czech Republic since 1992, when Czechoslovakia split into two countries, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.)

The trust estimated the scroll was written in 1840. However, a Torah expert visiting Lancaster a few years after Beth El acquired the sacred scroll told temple leaders that parchment stitches and ink color aged the artifact another 100 or so years to 1740.

Careful restoration

A desecrated scroll can’t be used until a trained scribe, called a sofer, restores it according to Jewish law — a painstaking process that usually takes months and costs between $20,000 and $30,000, Gordon says.

Although it couldn’t be used in a religious service, Torah No. 870 could be seen. It remained behind a glass display at Temple Beth El, rolled to verses chanted in the spring and late summer. Religious school students routinely would practice reading Hebrew by studying the small portion available for view.

“We always wanted to restore the Torah,” Gordon says. “We never had the money to do it.”

Until recently.

Beth El congregant Helene Kallman and her late husband, Leonard, contributed to the Torah restoration fund. The donation was her husband’s idea, Kallman recalls.

“He was always interested in education and art, as am I,” the Lancaster resident says. The goal is to teach others about horrors Jews experienced during the Second World War.

“There will be a time when people don’t remember the Holocaust,” Kallman says, explaining that as survivors die, first-person memories disappear. “This Torah will stand in for those people.”

Gordon drove the sacred artifact to Miami, Florida, last fall. A sofer checked every mark that appeared on the scroll. If a letter looked imperfect, the scribe scraped off the ink and drew a new letter.

The temple president brought the Torah back to Lancaster in March.

Extra meaning

Those involved in restoring or reading from Torah No. 870 mention how the story of this artifact’s restoration mirrors Jewish perseverance.

“It’s a validation that the Jewish people survived, and our Torah survived,” Chesler says.

Hutt would agree. “The horrific outcome of the Holocaust was the permanent silencing of millions of voices, never to be heard from again,” she says. “Through the mishandling of this Torah, it, too, was silenced from being read.”

“This shows us that Jews are resilient. We came back from hardship” as did the Torah, Sofian says.

“You can’t have a more poignant moment” than stepping toward this Torah to chant verses, says Rhoads of West Hempfield, who will chant Rosh Hashanah verses. “We survived, and so did this.”

Another trip

The Torah temporarily will leave Temple Beth El to take part in a religious service in Philadelphia that remembers Kristallnacht, when soldiers attacked Jewish businesses, homes, synagogues and other organizations throughout Germany, killing 91 on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938.

Chesler estimates about 60 Memorial Scrolls Trust Torahs will be brought to the Nov. 9 gathering to mark the event’s 84th anniversary.

Although Kallman frets about people forgetting atrocities against Jews, 15-year-old Sofian offers hope. “Evil always ends,” he says.