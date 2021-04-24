A rector’s duty is to lead a parish and ensure the spiritual well-being of its congregants.

By that definition, the Rev. Richard C. Bauer began fulfilling his duties long before his official installation. Bauer began his ministry at St. Edward’s Episcopal Church on April 15, 2020, and helped the church transition to livestream services and virtual offerings during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday night, Bauer’s installation became official at the hands of Rt. Rev. Audrey Cady Scanlan, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The evening ceremony was livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel and attended by a limited in-person audience consisting of family, staff, members of St. Edward’s vestry and persons on the search and planning committees.

Bauer’s installation was delayed due to the pandemic. He follows the late Rev. Stephen Casey, who retired as rector in November 2018. The Rev. David Bateman served as interim rector from January 2019 until April 2020.

Though candidates nationwide applied for the position, the church search committee chose Bauer, who was serving as associate rector at Saint James Episcopal Church in Lancaster.

“We could not be happier with Father Rick and feel it’s providential he came to our parish at this time,” says Julie Hoff, senior warden of St. Edward’s vestry.

Michelle Bentley, parish administrative assistant, describes Bauer as a “transformative and inspirational shepherd” to the parish.

Both Hoff and Bentley had high praises for the rector’s accomplishments over the past year, especially his technological prowess in helping the church to offer livestream worship services when in-person ones stopped in March 2020 until June 2020. Livestream and in-person worship resumed in June 2020 until being shut down again in November. Since March 2021, the 10:15 a.m. service started again along with continuation of livestream worship.

In addition to livestream services, Bauer cultivated innovative opportunities for pandemic ministry with weekly programs such as a Wednesday evening Bible study, Friday Lunch & Learn and evening prayer services via Zoom.

“His (Bauer) many gifts have lifted up our parish spiritually and his leadership has led to facility improvements and church beautification projects,” Bentley says.

The new rector took the initiative to restore the church memorial garden. A neglected fallen pine tree now is carved into a Celtic cross. Name plaques have been included for people whose ashes are buried in the garden.

Hoff feels St. Edward’s is blessed with the multitalented rector.

“He has administrative, musical and technology skills. What a package,” Hoff says.

Bauer’s education includes degrees from Nova Southeastern University, Florida International University, Virginia Theological Seminary and Duke University/Duke Divinity School.

Prior to his time at Saint James, Bauer worked as an adjunct instructor at Florida International University, as director of contemporary music for youth and religion class teacher at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and as transitional deacon at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Virginia.

The multitalented rector says he transitioned from a career as a full-time professional musician with the Rick Bauer Band (2000-2015) to the ministry. For 15 years, he served as an ordained nondenominational minister, performer and producer.

“It has been my sense that the pandemic has invited us all to slow down and to reconsider what’s of ultimate importance to us,” Bauer says.

As a new pastor, the physical separation from parishioners created by the pandemic has been a challenge. But he’s found it awesome how the church has been able to engage in ways to be together unlike any other generation in history. He’s hopeful more folks will visit the church in the future as it seeks to explore the Christian faith, invite questions, affirm inclusion and looks to serve others.

“Challenges aside, I’m incredibly thankful for the first year of ministry I’ve shared with the good people of St. Edward’s,” Bauer says.

Bauer, wife Katrina, and their sons Ricky, 9, and Christian, 7, moved to East Hempfield Township from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2018.

St. Edward’s Episcopal Church is located at 2453 Harrisburg Pike. Worship services are in-person at 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m. Sunday and at noon Wednesday. The 10:15 a.m. service is livestreamed on St. Edward’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit sainteds.org.