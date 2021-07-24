When Dr. Robert M. Springer III was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver in 2013, he thought it was a death sentence.

“I should be dead,” Springer said in a recent phone interview.

On July 17, Springer, a Lancaster radiologist now in fine health, was invested as a Knight of Magistral Grace in an Order of Malta service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St.

While he credits radiation, chemotherapy and surgery for treating his illness, he credits a pilgrimage sponsored by the Order to the healing waters at Our Lady of Lourdes, France, with giving him the peace he was seeking, and a feeling of being in the presence of God.

The Rev. Allan F. Wolfe, former pastor of San Juan Bautista, 425 S. Duke St., and St. Joseph before moving on to pastor of Corpus Christi Church, Chambersburg, and Our Lady of Refuge Mission, Doylesburg, was invested in the service as a Chaplain of Magistral Grace. He was named associate chaplain in 2008.

“This investiture solidifies my relationship with the Lancaster region,” Wolfe said in a phone interview Monday. “On a personal note, it keeps me in touch with the Lancaster community, which I love very much.”

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, of the Harrisburg Diocese, served as principal celebrant and homilist at the service. He said the intention of the Mass was for peace in the Holy Land and for those persecuted for their faith. It opened with the choir in the balcony singing “Ave Maria.”

In his homily, Gainer noted that Joseph never said a word in the Bible. He never asked Mary how Jesus was conceived. When she tells him, he is humbled.

“He learns that God wants him as Jesus’ father to assure the world that God is with us,” Gainer said.

Christopher Gibbons, who chairs the Order of Malta Federal Association Lancaster Regional Chapter, described the Order as a lay religious order of the Catholic Church since 1113, with a mission to care for the sick and the poor and to defend the Catholic faith.

“For the poor, we routinely work at the Catholic Worker House, on Vine Street, serving lunches to the hungry,” Gibbons said in a phone interview before the service. “For the sick, we have worked over time with St. Anne’s Retirement Community, on Columbia Avenue in West Hempfield Township.”

Also, in the last 18 months, the Order, which includes about 30 knights, dames and chaplains, has assisted in the ongoing relocation of a refugee family from the Congo, acclimating them to Lancaster life.

To further assist the sick and the poor, the local Order sponsors an annual pilgrimage to Lourdes for special blessings.

To defend the faith, it semi-annually sponsors speakers, such as George Weigel, a renowned expert in the Catholic faith and most recent speaker, and holds annual Sanctity of Life masses in various Lancaster parishes.

Gibbons, of Columbia and a member of St. Leo the Great Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., went to Lourdes in 2017.

“It was life changing,” he said. “You can feel the presence of God there.”

Father Wolfe said he was introduced to the Order in 2006 by the late Monsignor Thomas Smith, who preceded him as pastor of St. Joseph. Smith had been Wolfe’s mentor and spiritual father since Wolfe was in second grade in Annville, where Smith was then pastor of St. Paul the Apostle.

Members of the order, representing nine local churches, offer assistance and raise money for the Plaza San Juan Bautista Youth and Cultural Center, on North Lime Street, and at San Juan Bautista’s thrift store. “They made it look top-notch,” Wolfe said. “They knew how to best run it.”

Wolfe served San Juan Bautista for 24 years, from 1997 to 2020. In 2014, when Smith retired at age 83, he added pastor of St. Joseph to his duties. He said the agreement for him to become Chaplain of Magistral Grace was by mutual agreement.

“They were looking for me to accept this role, which I did,” Wolfe said.

About 20 members of the local order attended the service, draped in black robes with red trim.

Peter Scudner is treasurer of the Order’s Federal Association. The Bishop and he led the convocation of Wolfe and Springer at the service. Others presiding were the Rev. Michael Litteer, pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spring Grove, with Thomas Lauer as master of ceremonies.

Since his first visit with the Order to Lourdes, Springer, a member of St. Mary’s, 119 N. Prince St., has returned as a volunteer doctor four times. His wife, Maggie, who is a nurse, has accompanied him three times.

“I’ve been through it, so I can relate to the people,” Springer said, adding praise for the Order of Malta that made it all possible.

“It’s wonderful to be a tiny part of such a wonderful organization,” he said.