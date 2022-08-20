After Valerie Weaver returned from a medical mission trip in Ghana in 2021, the East Earl resident had no idea she would be met with such generosity.

Weaver was seeking prayers for Ghana’s people as they faced a lack of safe water, and she gave a presentation with photos at her church, St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz.

“Some African countries lack water. Ghana, in West Africa, on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea, suffers from unsafe water,” Weaver says.

She received those prayers and more — and some of the church’s youngest members helped the cause, too.

The 26 children who attended the church’s Vacation Bible School, held July 18-22, raised $600 toward the $1,550 cost of one well. (And it was a fitting project, given this year’s theme, “The Deep Sea Quest,” which featured Bible stories focused on water like Noah’s Ark and Jesus calming the sea.)

Inspired by the children’s contribution, church members stepped up to donate. They raised enough for not only for one well, but three.

“Her humble story about the Ghanian people needing wells built for safe, clean water led to an exciting church ministry,” says the Rev. Jim Haun, pastor at St. Luke’s.

At the time of filing this story, the church has raised an additional $946 toward the purchase of a fourth well.

“Valerie was so excited and grateful, she was in tears,” church member Sandra Whitson says.

While in Ghana, Weaver saw how women and girls in Ghana are most responsible for retrieving water. They walk to water sources, sometimes taking three or more hours for one round trip — and, typically, they take more than one trip a day. The physical demands of pumping and carrying five gallons of water routinely often causes injuries, and children may miss school if they need to get water for their families.

Weaver first traveled on a mission trip to Ghana in 2018 as part of the Ghana Initiative Mobile Medical Mission. The nonprofit organization, headquartered in Manheim, is a Christian organization that provides a free medical care clinic to Ghanaian community members in need. The nonprofit has a team of qualified doctors, nurses and pharmacists from the U.S. and Ghana. The team also shares Scriptures, songs and arts and crafts with the children.

Volunteering with the mobile medical mission brings Weaver great joy. Weaver, as a retired rare diseases caregiver disabilities service coordinator, helps with a Ghanaian medical clinic pharmacy. She plans on doing another mission trip in the future. “I love the children and miss them. And the people are so loving and appreciative,” she says.

She and husband, Doug, who is St. Luke’s minister of music, sponsor several Ghanaian children. He hasn’t traveled to Ghana.

The first two wells donated by St. Luke’s are sponsored through Compassion International where Mobile Medical Mission has held medical clinics. The first well will be constructed in Opakanda, which is near Pokrom Nsabaa. The second well is planned in Yaw Duodu. Both areas have high levels of deadly waterborne diseases and parasite infections.

Compassion International is an American child sponsorship and Christian humanitarian aid organization headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to help children globally who live in poverty.

The third well will be in the capital city of Accra. It will be in conjunction with a church called Jesus Camp, which will be a sister church to St. Luke’s. The well will be dug on church property with public access for the poor to use it.

Weaver says she feels blessed by the church members’ generosity.

“I hope people will catch the vision, and we can build a well every year,” she says.