A day after Tuesday’s summer solstice, St. Edwards’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster began installation on a massive stained glass window project that aims to use all that sunlight to illuminate its message of peace and inclusivity.

The 20-by-10-foot stained glass window is made up of 24 panels created by Colorado company Scottish Stained Glass and will face Harrisburg Pike, visible to passersby.

The church will host a free, public open house 3-7 p.m. Saturday. The event features an arts and crafts silent auction including a rug-hooking piece based on one of the panels of the stained glass window. Local jazz band Swing Street will perform.

While the window will add sun-streaked color to the church by day, its beauty will also be visible by night.

“It’s going to be lit at night so people are going to be able to see it when they’re driving at night,” said the Rev. Richard C. Bauer, the church’s rector. “It is our hope that this becomes a beacon – a little bit of a light in darkness for folks as they’re coming by.”

Meaningful imagery

The massive stained glass window depicts imagery from the parable of Jesus asleep on a boat with his disciples as a storm rages on the Sea of Galilee.

“The idea of a storm or being in some kind of crisis is something I think everyone can relate to,” Bauer said. “Part of the thing about Jesus on the Sea of Galilee is about how we can feel that God’s asleep on the job. But the acknowledgment that God is in the boat has its own profound sense of grounding and comfort. Like, ‘things don’t look well at the moment for us, but all shall be well.’”

The evergreen message seems especially relevant after more than two years of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The congregation at St. Edward’s felt the stormy seas caused by COVID firsthand.

The congregation lost Rev. Stephen C. Casey to COVID in 2021. Casey spent 20 years as the rector at St. Edward’s from 1998 to 2018.

In a 2018 interview with LNP | LancasterOnline prior to his final sermon at St. Edward’s, Casey, who previously lived in England and Scotland, laughed at the irony of his Pennsylvania assignment.

“It’s one of God’s little jokes that he placed a Yorkshire man in Lancaster,” Casey said.

While Bauer didn’t know Casey for long, the late rector made an impact.

“Stephen contracted COVID and passed away less than a year into my tenure,” Bauer said. “That was something that was viscerally felt by this community. He was just the consummate gentleman and an incredible pastor. There was a sense of real mourning (especially) when you couple it with COVID and the fact that we still weren’t able to physically gather.”

Friends of St. Edward’s and parishioners raised around $100,000 in contributions to the Stephen C. Casey Memorial Fund – a beautification project established by St. Edward’s to honor the memory of the late rector – for the stained glass installation. Other completed memorial fund projects include new sanctuary tapestries, monument signs, landscaping and a new organ.

“We thought about how we could galvanize the energies and the resources of our community to the ends of defying the loss and forging a resurrection experience,” Bauer said. “We met together with parish leadership and we discerned a series of things that we thought could honor Stephen and live into the legacy of this parish. It’s interesting because St. Edward is actually known as this patron saint of church building, so there’s something intrinsic in the DNA of Saint Edward’s.”

A reflection of beliefs

The welcoming spirit of the open house and specific imagery on the stained glass project conveys an overall approach of the church.

“What we’ve really tried to do with this stained glass is be really mindful of its ability to invite and to be inclusive enough to show, through a significant investment and an important symbol, the idea of all being welcome,” Bauer said.

Bauer said the church made a conscious decision to be historically accurate in its representation of Jesus and inclusive in its depictions of the disciples.

“We know historically that Jesus is a Palestinian Jew. That’s the cultural context he comes from. So we really worked closely with Scottish Stained Glass to have a Jesus and disciples that really did look semitic,” Bauer said. “Then when we thought about the disciples and said ‘what are the failures of inclusion that we’ve historically had?’ So we conscientiously put a disciple of color in the boat. Then we have a person on the boat who is very gender neutral. I think that could possibly invite for someone with a more progressive sense of consciousness (to think about) the fact that discipleship and gender might not even be important.”

Progressive and inclusive values are part of St. Edward’s identity as a church. Bauer points out the church hosts weekly meetings for those in recovery from addiction, involves itself in antiracist work, flies an LGBTQ pride flag so anyone who may have felt alienated in other environments will feel welcome and works closely with a local Afghan family to provide an Affirmative Asylum legal defense to assist in reuniting them with their children who were left in Afghanistan.

Michelle Bentley, parish administrator at St. Edward’s, also notes the church’s contributions to the Hempfield Area Food Pantry, blood drives, children’s charities and other endeavors.

“We’re cultivating joy and building relationships on the firm foundation of progressive Christian principles,” Bentley said.

Bauer said the image on the St. Edward’s stained glass of Jesus asleep amid a stormy sea may convey how some people feel that God isn’t listening to their prayers, but they shouldn’t be afraid.

“We are co-creating with God. I think part of how we answer prayer is by acting. Saying ‘if not me, who? Here I am, let’s do it,’” Bauer said. “I think that life at Saint Edwards is becoming less about what we believe and more about how we live. The idea that by embracing humanity as written in the teachings of Jesus and practicing them, we can actually transcend the vehicle of our religion. I feel like we’re doing that here.”