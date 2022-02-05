St. Anne Parish and the Lancaster Catholic Vietnamese community have joined as one body of believers, and will now be known as St. Anne and Our Lady of La Vang Parish.

The merger was made official in a ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 29. at the Lancaster city church, located at 929 N. Duke St.

The Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, read an official decree at the mass to join the two communities as one.

The Lancaster Catholic Vietnamese community formed shortly after arriving to the area after the fall of Saigon in 1975, according to a news release from the church. The group was acknowledged by and provided pastoral care under the Diocese of Harrisburg. Over the years, the group has been assigned to various parishes within Lancaster as their place of worship, but never had a parish home.

In 2015, the Rev. Tri. M. Luong was assigned as pastor to St. Anne Parish. At the same time, he was given pastoral care of the Lancaster Vietnamese community.

Over the past seven years, the Lancaster Vietnamese community has worshiped alongside St. Anne parishioners. According to a news release from the church, the arrangement has blossomed into celebration of each other’s traditions and bilingual masses. They were so cohesive, the news release reads, that many St. Anne parishioners thought members of the Vietnamese group were parishioners, too.

Each group had its own leadership council, and in 2021, conversation began about St. Anne becoming the permanent home for these parishioners. Luong approached Gainer, who gave approval to proceed in the merger.

The name Our Lady of La Vang was chosen by the Lancaster Vietnamese community, named for a community in Vietnam to which the Virgin Mary was said to have appeared in 1798, when Catholics were persecuted and killed in Vietnam.

According to a news release from the church, there is only one other parish in the country that has accomplished a similar merger — in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.