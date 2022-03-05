While COVID-19 presented numerous challenges for houses of worship, it also opened a few doors.

“The pandemic opened opportunities through technology to connect with people in their homes,” says Rabbi Jack Paskoff, leader of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster.

The congregation’s latest offering takes full advantage of that opportunity. Sofa Spirituality, a three-week series, will offer interfaith conversation between Jewish and non-Jewish religious leaders from around the nation via Zoom. Attendees will learn virtually about diverse spiritual traditions during the sessions, which take place on Monday evenings beginning March 14.

“People of all faiths come together from the comfort of their living room sofas,” says Rev. Liddy Barlow, executive minister of Christian Associates of Southwest PA in Pittsburgh, who is one of Sofa Spirituality’s creators.

The idea for Shaarai Shomayim to host the dialogue series came from Paskoff’s childhood friend, Rabbi Ron Symons, director of the Jewish Community Center of Pittsburgh Center for Loving Kindness. They grew up together in Long Island, New York.

“Knowing Jack, I felt Sofa Spirituality would be a valuable tool for the Lancaster community,” Symons says. Paskoff agrees and looks forward to his synagogue introducing the virtual spiritual leader interviews followed by engaging dialogues with participants.

The Sofa Spirituality model was created by Symons, Barlow and Melissa Hiller, director of American Jewish Museum of JCC of Pittsburgh.

Christian Associates and the Jewish Community Center have worked together since 2017 to bring spiritual leaders together for programs addressing violence, immigration, opioid addiction and more.

The two organizations realized the most important part of the interfaith gatherings was the opportunity for neighbors to be in dialogue with each other.

With the COVID-19 shutdown in the Spring of 2020, the Sofa Spirituality model was born.

“The Zoom format offers holy and safe places to connect and encourage exploration of diversity of faith traditions to a national audience,” Barlow says.

Interviews with spiritual leaders conducted by Barlow and Symons are prerecorded and shown to Zoom participants during scheduled series hosted by partners around the nation. Following the video, the reverend and rabbi facilitate the dialogue starting with questions. Barlow says people share their spiritual stories with engaging conversation.

Spiritual leaders for the series come from across the country as well as around the world. Past Sofa Spirituality interview videos are available to view on the Jewish Community Center of Pittsburgh website at jccpgh.org

The series is funded by The Russell Berrie Foundation, Heinz Endowments, Opportunity Fund and The Pittsburgh Foundation.

Both Barlow and Symons hope Lancaster-area participants will be inspired to share humanity across real and perceived differences, and come together in dialogue to help avoid spiritual isolation.

“Sofa Spirituality brings interfaith neighbors together to build relationships grounded in trust, curiosity, respect and shared values: real-world relationships that lead to shared action for healthier and more connected communities,” Symons says.