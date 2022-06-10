The Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata is holding a “Helping Hands Bazaar 2.0” fundraiser Saturday afternoon, June 11, to benefit the Ukraine War Refugee Fund.

The event, which features Ukrainian food, face painting and the chance to learn about Slavic culture, will be held from 1-4 p.m. in the church parking lot at 864 Dawn Ave., Ephrata.

After a successful March 26 fundraising event drew hundreds of people to the church to raise money for refugees fleeing the violence of the war in Ukraine, the church decided to host another fundraiser this weekend.

This time, its members are selling fresh and frozen Ukrainian pierogi and pelmeni (two kinds of dumplings) plus Slavic bakery treats.

Money raised at the event will support refugees fleeing the violence of the war in Ukraine.

The event is free to attend. For information, to register for the event or order fresh or frozen pierogi or pelmeni, or pastries — with packages or boxes ranging from $10 to $20 — visit lanc.news/BethanyFundraiser2.

For more information on the Ukraine War Refugee Fund, visit lanc.news/UkraineRefugeeAid.

