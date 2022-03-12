A Christian social activist and bestselling author who once worked with Mother Teresa will speak in Lancaster this month.

Shane Claiborne will be the keynote speaker at Seeking First The Kingdom, an event at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., March 26 and 27. The event is hosted by the church’s Spiritual Renewal committee.

The event’s theme is “Living simply in a complex world.” Mother Teresa’s life work was not far from that mission: as the world became more complicated, she remained dedicated to helping people get basic needs to survive.

“Mother Teresa said there are Calcuttas everywhere with poor, homeless, dying and destitute people needing care if only we have eyes to see,” says Claiborne.

This marks the first Seeking First the Kingdom event since 2019; the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event’s cancellation in 2020 and 2021. Committee chair Jay Wenger says the event “brings people together to learn how to live a more Christ-like life.”

Don Fitzkee, Lancaster Church of the Brethren pastor of worship and member of the Spiritual Renewal Committee, says Claiborne was a perfect fit to speak at the event.

“Shane’s views on peace, simplicity and radical discipleship are needed now more than ever,” Fitzkee says.

Claiborne who lives in Philadelphia with his wife Katie Jo, is founder of the Simple Way, a nonprofit organization in Philadelphia with a mission to guide people to spread the message to love God, love people and follow Jesus in neighborhoods around the world. He also leads Red Letter Christians, a group that aims to “combine Jesus with Justice,” with Tony Campolo. Red letter refers to Jesus’ teachings to his disciples about how we should live printed in red in many editions of the Bible.

Claiborne worked with Mother Teresa in Calcutta, India, during a summer break in 1996 from Eastern University in St. Davids, Pennsylvania. The experience shaped Claiborne’s future and life purpose, and he says it helped him better understand the plight of the poor and those facing other social challenges.

His 10 weeks in Calcutta convicted him to support a consistent life ethic which protects all human life from conception to natural death. This life ethic opposes abortion, capital punishment, assisted suicide and euthanasia. It opposes war and gun violence.

As a peacemaker and passionate pacifist for non-violence, his travels have taken him to troubled areas worldwide from Rwanda to the West Bank, Afghanistan and Iraq.

“Christianity isn’t just about right believing, but right living,” says Claiborne. Faith impacts social justice issues, he says, as Christians follow Jesus who sought to transform the world with love.

His life work is to write and travel nationally and internationally speaking about peacemaking, social justice and Jesus. The author of 15 books led to praise from readers including Philip Yancy, Bono and Archbishop Desmond Tutu to name a few. “Red Letter Revolution: What if Jesus Really Meant What He Said?” co-authored with Tony Compolo received praise from President Jimmy Carter who said, “This book by a young and an elderly Christian will help you decide how we Christians could change the world if we took the ‘red letter’ words of Jesus literally and seriously.”

Claiborne’s most recent book is “Beating Guns: Hope for People who are Weary of Violence,” released in 2019. He’s working on his next release, “The Book of Life, Womb to Tomb,” to be published by Zondervan in early 2023.

“Jesus still has a really great reputation and the Spirit is still moving,” Claiborne says. “I’ve got a lot of hope for a generation that takes Jesus seriously, once again.”

Attendees at the Seeking First the Kingdom event can choose between four sessions offered at two different times. Two of the sessions are Spanish-language Bible studies.

“We are pleased to be able to offer two sessions for our Spanish community with Joel Peña,” Alix Sable, Lancaster Church of the Brethren associate pastor.

Registration includes a light lunch on Saturday. There is no cost to attend the event, but a free will offering will be accepted. Sponsors are invited to help underwrite the cost. Childcare is not provided.

Advance registration for Saturday is requested by March 21. For more information and to register and/or sponsor the event visit lancob.org.