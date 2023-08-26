Mennonite Central Committee Will host its annual Quilter’s Yard-age Sale Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, at the MCC East Coast Material Resources Center, 517 W. Trout Run Road in Ephrata.

The sale will offer sewing items, upcycled crafts, handmade quilts and wall hangings at yard-sale prices, organizers say.

Proceeds will benefit Mennonite Central Committee’s relief, development and peace-building ministries around the world.

Event hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9.

For more information about the sale, call 717-733-2847, email EastCoastMRC@mcc.org or visit mcc.org/events/quilters-yard-age-sale.