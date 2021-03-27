San Juan Bautista Catholic Church will present the Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, on Good Friday — albeit in a scaled-down version of the annual event.

Organizers were forced to cancel what should have been the event’s 37th year in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no procession through more than a mile of Lancaster city streets this year. Instead, the event will take place at noon April 2 in the church’s parking lot at 425 S. Duke St.

“Having the passion and crucifixion performed always reminds and helps us to reflect on what happened in Jerusalem the day Jesus died on the cross,” said the Rev. Luis Rodriguez, who became pastor at San Juan Bautista in October. “So we decided that the observance must continue, but since we are still in the pandemic we will have our Good Friday event this year in the parking lot of the church to allow maximum participation.”

Parishioners and visitors are invited to bring a lawn chair. Everyone will be subject to a temperature check before entering the area, and social distancing and masks will be required.

The church will livestream the event at its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Last year everyone had pretty much withdrawn into their own homes. We couldn’t be physically together and were not able to gather in our formal place of worship,” Rodriguez said. “In a way we’ve felt the isolation that Jesus felt in the garden of Gethsemane and then on the cross.

“But in the midst of all that, we were closer to the Lord than we even realized,” he said.

The 20 mostly high school students participating in the reenactment have been rehearsing since January.

Stewart Alvaro, 19, will portray Jesus, a role he played two years ago. Meanwhile, 14-year-old Melanie Sophia Martinez will play the role of Mary.

“They have been praying and preparing themselves spiritually to play their roles,” said Janet Rubio, who supervises the Good Friday performance. “God’s goodness is reflected in the way everything is flowing and in the way these people are feeling hungry to be out spreading the message of love and forgiveness.”

Others in the cast include William Martinez as John the apostle; Alicia Blanco as Mary Magdalene; Joshua Juarez and Andres Juarez as the thieves; and Gelver Meda, Alex Lizarde, Jean Carlos Almonte and Edgar Vazquez as soldiers.

Alexander Meda will play Pontius Pilate.

This Holy Week, Rodriguez said, Christians here and around the world will continue to celebrate the root of their faith.

“Holy Week is happening and the celebration will continue to be because we must not forget that heaven reached out to earth that day 2,000 years ago,” Rodriguez said. “We are all wrapped up in it because our Lord died once and for all."

How to watch San Juan Bautista Catholic Church will livestream its reenactment of the Way of the Cross on Good Friday at noon. Viewers can tune in to watch at: • bit.ly/sanjuanyoutube • bit.ly/sanjuanfacebook

Holy Week at San Juan March 28 (Palm Sunday) Masses will be held in church parking lot. 9 a.m.: English • 11 a.m.: Spanish • 1 p.m.: Spanish • 6 p.m.: English and Spanish March 29 • 9 a.m.: Mass March 30 • Noon: Confession • 6:30 p.m.: Mass March 31 • 9 a.m.: Mass • 4 p.m.: Confession •7 p.m.: Liturgy of Light and confessions April 1 (Holy Thursday) • Noon: Confessions • 7 p.m.: Mass of the Lord’s Supper • 8:30 p.m. to midnight: Adoration, confessions and night prayer April 2 (Good Friday) Services will be held in church parking lot. • Noon: Way of the Cross • 2 p.m.: Good Friday Liturgy • 3:30 p.m.: Confessions • 7 p.m.: Reflection of the Seven Last Words April 3 (Holy Saturday) • 10 a.m.: Confessions • 4 p.m.: Confessions • 8 p.m.: Great Easter Vigil April 4 (Easter Sunday) Masses will be held in church parking lot. • 9 a.m.: English • 11 a.m.: Spanish • 1 p.m.: Spanish • 6 p.m.: English and Spanish)