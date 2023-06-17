In 1823, Franz Liszt gave a concert in Vienna. Afterwards, he was personally congratulated by Ludwig van Beethoven. The same year, James Monroe was president of the United States, and Pope Pius VII died.

Another important historical event? Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill began serving the community in a freshly built building at 26 Owl Road, just south of Lititz. The area was then known as New Haven.

Since Lititz was a closed Moravian community at that time, other churches were located on the outskirts of town, says the Rev. Hans Becklin, the church’s pastor. Salem Lutheran Church originated with the New Haven Sunday School, which was located near the crossroads of Kissel Hill and Owl Hill Roads.

By 1823, the small Sunday school had grown into a church congregation. The cornerstone of Salem Lutheran Church was laid on June 1, 1823. A year later, the newly built church was consecrated. In the beginning, the church was shared by both the Lutheran and Reformed congregations. Eventually, it became dedicated to just the Lutheran congregation.

This year, Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill marks its 200th anniversary. A special anniversary service that was held on May 28, with a service with Becklin and the Most Rev. James Dunlop, Bishop of the Lower Susquehanna Senate. There was also a reception with a festive 200th birthday cake served to the congregation and guests.

But there are still chances to take part in the festivities.

“We want to make this a community-wide celebration,” Becklin says. “So, our bicentennial anniversary year is filled with a variety of events that welcome everyone to join us.”

The church will open a time capsule at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in between services; the public is invited. Vacation Bible School runs June 19-23, and Servant Stage Theatre Company will present “I’ll Fly Away” with refreshments 1 p.m. July 29. There’s also a Chalk Talk with Elva Hurst of Brunnersville, who will tell stories as she draws, on Sept. 10, a Reformation Celebration Oct. 29; a Veterans and First Responders Blessing on Nov. 19; a children’s Christmas event, A Night in Bethlehem, Dec. 2; and a Christmas Open House Dec. 30. (Times are yet to be determined for events later in the year.)

There is a refined charm to the Georgian-style Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church building, with its red brick exterior, accented by stonework and trimmed with a crisp white window shutters and a centered door with an elliptical transom window. Becklin notes the Georgian style was known for being symmetrical and linear, with lots of windows and an airiness inside.

“It was a unique design at the time, that is similar to a theater in the round, with seating surrounding the altar and chancel area,” Becklin says. The balcony above surrounds the altar as well, accessed by two sweeping staircases.

When Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill was founded in 1823, the original book, handwritten in German, said: “We the undersigned members of the German Evangelical Congregation Lutheran and Reformed decided unanimously to build a community church on the Kissel-berg in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, and State of Pennsylvania.”

A one-acre lot was purchased for $60 in the village of New Haven, now known as Kissel Hill. The brick building could seat approximately 300 with the main floor and large galleries on three sides.

The description of costs reported: “Building the church the following sums were paid in cash for the land, bricks, mechanics, and for other laboring men to wit: For one acre of land, bricks and mason work, lumber, carpenter work and outside painting, sandstones and lime, nails, locks, paint and oil, plastering, smith work, stove pipe and whiskey for the working men, boarding for the working men and those fed, books and sundries for church use…total $1723.10”

Originally, Salem Church had a high, wine glass-shaped pulpit which was reached by a corkscrew stairway, similar to the Old Zion Church in Brickerville. In 1910, the pulpit was lowered, then changed to a squared configuration. In 1848, a spire and bell were added. The building is considered an historic landmark by the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County.

The original pump organ was replaced in 1915 with a larger pump organ. In 1947, a two manual Reed organ was installed. The organ was replaced in September 1980, the in January 2010, a Rodgers Trillium Masterpiece three manual organ was installed.

The church started with 62 members and the early services were in German. By 1923, Salem Lutheran Evangelical Church was marking its 100th anniversary with a service on May 27, 1923.

Today, the congregation has approximately 150 members. The church board includes President Dolly Charles, Vice President Rick Franke, Treasurer Kathy Hershey, Secretary Bonnie Corle and at-large members Glenn Gockley, Jim Commins, Lance McKinnon, and Clint Furlow. The church organist is Marilyn Barclay and the office administrator is Hank Hershey.

Becklin joined Salem in January 2019. He is originally from Wisconsin, and attended Luther College in Iowa, where he studied the history of the Lutheran Church. He met his wife, the Rev. Marissa Becklin, who serves at Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver, while studying at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. He served in the suburbs of Milwaukee before coming to Lancaster County.

Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill’s church bell was installed in 1848, and is similar in size and shape to Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell — without the crack. An extensive renovation to the bell tower was done in 2021.

“We ring it at the beginning of every service, as well as during the service on the church's festivals,” says Becklin.

The church has three stained glass windows above the three doorways. They were likely installed between 1865 and 1885, when opalescent glass was very popular.

For the 200th anniversary, the church commissioned two stained glass windows to flank the pulpit and altar. They were designed to complement the Georgian-style sanctuary. One depicts a Bible open to John 1 with a lamp in front of it. The other depicts a host and a chalice, marking the celebration of Holy Communion. The windows were produced by Castle Studio in North Wales, Montgomery County, and blessed by Dunlop at the anniversary service in May.

The cemetery behind the church has burials from the last 200 years, including veterans of the Revolutionary War who helped to found the congregation in their later years. Most of the earliest tombstones are marble and are inscribed in German.

“Salem is an incredibly vital place spiritually. It is a privilege to serve here,” Becklin says.

The church also serves the community with its Little Free Pantry that provides food to those in need, is involved with the Warwick Released Time school program, supports missionaries through the Lutheran Church. It also supports humanitarian needs, including raising $10,000 for refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine. Worship services are held on Sundays at 8 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m., and Sunday School for all ages is held at 9:15 a.m. year-round.

“It is an honor to be here at Salem as we mark our 200th anniversary,” Becklin says. “We invite the entire community to join us.”