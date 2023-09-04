Reverberate Lancaster, a large worship event featuring live music and speakers, will return to Long’s Park at Sept. 17.

Food trucks will open beginning at 4 p.m., with worship planned from 6 to 8 p.m.

Worship leaders for the event come from the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, Reality Church, Westminister Presbyterian Church and Bright Side Baptist Church.

The event is presented by Water Street Mission, WJTL and Willow Valley Communities.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Long’s Park is at 1441 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.

There is no cost to attend, but those interested can reserve a free ticket at reverberatelancaster.com.