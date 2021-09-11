Reverberate, an evening of Christ-centered outdoor worship, stories and music, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike.

The evening will feature praise and stories on the theme of loving one’s neighbor.

The event is designed to unite worshipers across denominations, worship styles, ages, races and ethnicities.

Worship will be led by representatives of Journey Church, Community United Methodist, Ministerios Peniel Internacional and Worship Center.

The evening is free, but registration is requested online at at lanc.news/Reverberate2021. For more information, visit

reverberatelancaster.com.