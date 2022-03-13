Paul Robeson had many titles in his life: singer, actor, social activist, lawyer, athlete, scholar.

For some, just hearing his name may conjure up a memory of him singing “Ol’ Man River” from the musical “Show Boat.”

An upcoming Lancaster concert will celebrate the life of Robeson.

Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., will present “I Go On Singing,” featuring internationally acclaimed baritone and peace ambassador Anthony Brown in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18. A reception will follow.

Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for students with college ID and $5 for youths ages 5 to 17. For advance tickets, visit lanc.news/RobesonStory.

The concert was scheduled to be held in January in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“We’re hoping for a big crowd because Paul Robeson is not well known,” said Stan Saunders, Bright Side’s chair of the deacons committee and a 21-year member of the congregation. “Some don’t know him at all because he’s not talked about, but in the 1930s to 1950s, Robeson was the most well-known African-American in the world.”

The concert will focus on the life of Robeson in word and song. It will include a pianist, narrator and speakers, along with video footage of Robeson from performances from PBS, and excerpts from the late folk pioneer Pete Seeger speaking about his relationship with Robeson.

Born in Princeton, New Jersey, in 1898, Robeson was valedictorian of his graduating class at Rutgers University and went on to study at New York University, Columbia University and the University of London. From 1925 to 1954, he appeared in 15 movies.

“He was a great speaker,” Saunders said. “He stood up for himself. He was very outspoken. He spent so much time talking about injustices. They took away his passport. He fought to get it back. He traveled around the world.”

Robeson, who died in 1976, was one of the first artists to refuse to play live to segregated audiences. “Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist” won an Academy Award for best short documentary in 1980.

In 1995, he was named to the College Football Hall of Fame. In 1998, he received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.

For Brown, the concert will be a reunion with old friends and neighbors. He lived in Lancaster from 1975 to 1980, when he worked for Mennonite Central Committee in Akron and learned a little Pennsylvania Dutch.

He was on a train one day when he met some Amish people.

“They dropped in their tracks when I spoke to them in their language,” Brown said. “We had a long conversation, and they invited me to come to their place a year or so later. I sang spirituals and they sang their songs in German. They were interested in the history of the Underground Railroad.”

Later, they invited him to sing in a one-room schoolhouse.

“I’m still in touch with them,” he said. “Music is a powerful connector. Music was a powerful tool to forge relationships for Robeson, too.”

Brown, originally from Pittsburgh, now resides on 10 acres in McDonald Borough, southwest of Pittsburgh, that his parents bought in 1956.

“I connect with the Earth every day,” he said.

Previously, he lived in Seattle from 1983 to 2000, where he was a psychotherapist in private practice and at the University of Washington.

From 2000 to 2021, he was artist in residence at Hesston College in Kansas.

“That was wonderful,” he said. “It gave me time to sing a lot, and I began traveling.”

He has been a peacemaker in Africa, Asia, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Northern Uganda and has performed in concerts around the world, including opera, Broadway show tunes, art songs and folk tunes.

Brown graduated from Central Christian High School, in Kidron, Ohio, attended Hesston and graduated from Goshen College in Indiana, then earned a master’s in social work from the University of Pennsylvania.

“At graduation, they invited me to sing a song,” he said. “After I sang, the dean said she had no idea why I studied social work.”

But from the age of 16 to just eight years ago, he also studied voice and performance.

“I had two passions,” Brown said. “They were both very active.”

Brown said his Robeson show is starting to pick up steam around the world.

“I’ve been on the phone with the Republic of Ireland,” he said. “They want the show, but not this year because of the pandemic. I did a show in the Philippines about four years ago. In the fall, I’m taking a two-week tour in Canada. Then I’m hopeful in another year to take it abroad to Europe and Wales.”