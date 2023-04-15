An uprising, a prison sentence and a hunger strike helped change the mind of one Palestinian fighter who now helps his country strive toward a peaceful two-state solution that honors Israel and Palestine.

“For me, Israelis and Palestinians are, in my heart, both human beings,” says Ali Abu Awwad, who founded Taghyeer (Change) in 2016 and will speak in Lancaster April 21.

“Our purpose is to respect life and reframe yourself and your existence on the land,” Abu Awwad explains.

That new view didn’t come easily. Abu Awwad grew up in a politically active Palestinian family. His mother worked closely with Yasser Arafat and led protests in their West Bank neighborhood. The family also fought against Israelis during the first Palestinian uprising, which started in December 1987.

The peace activist’s brother, however, died of a gunshot wound. At first, revenge filled Abu Awwad’s mind. Long days and nights in prison, though, spurred thoughts that maybe another solution existed. The soldier and his mother were serving sentences at different prisons, and Abu Awwad said pleas to allow the two to visit went unanswered.

The pair decided to start a hunger strike in 1993. Seventeen days later, the plan worked.

“When we succeeded, it transformed my political mind,” Abu Awwad said during a 2015 TED Talk in Jerusalem. “I realized that another, nonviolent, way to achieve my rights existed. Showing my humanity in a nonviolent way was the best weapon.”

The new peace activist first created Roots-Shrashim-Judur in 2014. The group, based on Israel’s West Bank, brings about 500 area Israelis and Palestinian adults together to promote peace through a grassroots movement. Roots also holds weekly inter-religious meetings and hosts summer camps for children in the West Bank.

Shadi Abu Abu Awwad, Ali Abu Awwad’s nephew, described Roots’ mission in November 2021 at the Ware Center. He spoke with Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger, who also leads the organization.

Roots, however, failed to reach everyone, Ali Abu Awwad notes. For instance, people must be willing to communicate to settle an argument. What happens if anger and animosity run too deep?

“Sometimes, you need to take baby steps,” says Sue Heilman, who serves on the board of local peace organization Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness, one of the organizations sponsoring the Taghyeer event.

“I created an independent Palestinian organization to appeal to Palestinians,” Abu Awwad explains.

“I learned a lot of what I know from him,” Schlesinger says of Ali Abu Awwad. “He felt some Palestinians are not ready for radical organization.” Schlesinger, who moved from the United States to Israel when he was 18, said Taghyeer helps its members “develop a sense of responsibility and move on from a victim mentality.”

“He’s building a national nonviolent Palestinian movement with the goals and beliefs of the Palestinians,” says Joe DiGarbo, who belongs to Lancaster Friends Meeting, another group sponsoring the event.

Taghyeer, which has thousands of members, according to Abu Awwad, focuses on peace in the Middle East and women’s rights. The group started by sending 72 “messengers” into Arab communities to talk about nonviolence. Some 23 community groups dot Israel’s West Bank.

Often, Taghyeer will sponsor service projects in these neighborhoods, such as picking up garbage or cleaning parks. The organization also helps run a West Bank clinic with J Street U, a college group in the United States and Israel that promotes a two-state peace movement.

Everyone who attends a Taghyeer event receives education about nonviolent solutions and a call to influence Palestinian politicians to seek a peaceful solution. The group also holds peaceful demonstrations to show that nonviolent events can grab attention.

Abu Awwad hopes this grassroots movement soon will influence Palestinian politicians to seek peace. “This has to be woven into the leadership,” Abu Awwad says. We have to see the other side as a partner, not an enemy.”

For Stephen Stern, the Washington, D.C.-based director of the United States-based Friends of Taghyeer movement, some of that animosity comes from Jews who don’t understand why a man who shares that faith would promote a Palestinian organization.

Stern, who has fielded insults that called him pro-Hamas or a self-hating Jew, says he believes that anger stems from apprehension. “Fear comes out, and people get incredibly irrational,” he says, noting that positive comments far outweigh what he calls “ridiculous criticism.”

Rabbi Jack Paskoff, who leads Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, a reform congregation in Lancaster, said he supports anyone who works for peace in the Middle East. He called Abu Awward “a speaker of note for the community.”

Yet Paskoff also mentioned the endgame. “Obviously, to create a peaceful solution, you have to bring people together from all sides,” he said, something Schlesinger said already has happened.

Many Taghyeer members have moved forward to also joined Roots, the Israel rabbi said. Abu Awwad is “building character to get across a message of personal responsibility.”