According to a letter from the Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, the church will reinstate the obligation to attend Mass in person on Sundays and holy days beginning Sunday, Aug. 15. The obligation was temporarily excused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with case numbers and a concern for the delta variant once again on a rise, the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, which represents the state’s Catholic bishops — announced in a news release that the obligation does not apply to certain individuals. Those excused include:

— People who are sick, have a serious health risk

— People who are in a household with those at risk

— People who serve as primary caregivers to those at risk

— People who have serious anxiety or concerns about being in a large group setting due to COVID-19

— People who are unable to attend Mass in person.

Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 should stay home “as an act of charity,” the news release reads.

Masks are not currently mandated, but the news release asks that parishioners consider the wider good in making decisions about mask use.

“While masks are not currently mandated, each parishioner is strongly encouraged to make a responsible decision about the use of masks and vaccinations following in the examples of all Pennsylvania Bishops, Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who have all been vaccinated for the common good,” the news release reads.