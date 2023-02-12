Did you know Lancaster may be the best place for retirees in the United States?

It is, according to U.S. News & World Report, which in November named Lancaster the No. 1 Best Place to Retire.

Their rating was based on factors like happiness of residents, health care quality, community desirability and retiree tax friendliness. In previous years, Lancaster has finished high up in their rankings, so maybe this wasn’t much of a surprise for people who follow these ratings.

However, maybe you don’t need national rankings to see the number and variety of senior living communities around the city and county, and to recognize the impact they have on our wider community. These senior living communities draw older adults to our area, and they contribute to the life and well-being of our community.

The health of our community depends on the quality of life of everyone who lives here, and we are fortunate to have organizations that are focused on bettering the quality of life of seniors in our community. Volunteers of all ages play key roles in many senior-serving organizations, and volunteering can provide valuable opportunities for intergenerational connection.

Here are a few senior-serving organizations that are seeking volunteers. I encourage you to explore these opportunities and get involved in volunteering, and to even use them as a springboard to find other opportunities.

Lancaster Senior Games

The Lancaster Senior Game provide a wide range of sporting and recreation activities for residents ages 55 and over. The Games are May 1-5, and about 250 volunteers are needed for this year. Volunteers help coordinate and run events, serve as timers and score keepers, help staff information tables, manage equipment and help coordinate lunch. No experience is needed, and volunteers can serve for a day or an event. For more information, contact Ellen Weekes at 717-299-7979 or weekese@co.lancaster.pa.us.

Lancaster County Office of Aging – APPRISE volunteer

The Office of Aging is looking for volunteers for this specialized role to assist older persons with navigating health insurance and Medicare questions. Training is provided that equips volunteers for this role. Contact the Office of Aging at 717-299-7979.

Meals on Wheels of Lancaster

Meals on Wheels provides nutritious, freshly prepared meals at a reasonable cost to people who cannot reasonably provide meals for themselves. Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteers who are interested in preparing and packaging food, delivering meals to seniors at home or visiting isolated or homebound seniors. Contact Meals on Wheels at 717-392-4842 or mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org/volunteer.

Senior living communities

Senior living communities around the county are regularly looking for volunteers to engage socially with residents and to provide specific kinds of service.

Some typical volunteer roles include assisting with recreational activities, playing games, reading books and mail, spending time and socializing, hosting pet visits, taking walks and serving as a trip escort. Contact a senior living community near you.

If you need a head start, possibilities include Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, 717-367-1121; Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community in Manheim, 717-665-6365; and Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community in Quarryville, 717-325-4160.

For more volunteer opportunities, visit the United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected portal at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com.

New volunteer needs are submitted all the time.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.