The online radio “Old-Fashioned Revival” will return in December.

The event is hosted by Calvary Chapel of Lebanon, which broadcasts the event to Lancaster, Lebanon and Berks counties on its radio station and online at ccleb.com. (The station is 97.7 FM in Lancaster County.)

A December online radio revival will begin Sunday, Dec. 12, and continue through Sunday, Dec. 19.

The revival will include eight evangelistic speakers who will share messages “to bring a spirit of peace and encouragement during these trying times,” according to a news release.

Revivals have deep roots in central Pennsylvania history.

In the late 1800s, people of faith gathered in Mount Gretna for Bible conferences that lasted anywhere from 10 days to the entire summer. People stayed in tents, which were later upgraded to cottages that now make up the landscape of Mount Gretna, according to the history section of mtgretnacampmeeting.com. These gatherings, also known as revivals, were held across the country. Some were even hosted in big-top circus tents.

For more information on the Calvary Chapel of Lebanon’s upcoming revival, visit ccleb.com.