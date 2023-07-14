The Diocese of Harrisburg’s new bishop will visit two Lancaster County churches this summer in a series of pastoral visits.

The Most. Rev. Timothy Senior, who was installed as the 12th Bishop of Harrisburg on June 21, will visit Holy Trinity Church, 409 Cherry St. in Columbia, on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Senior will visit Saint Leo the Great Church, 2427 Marietta Ave. in Lancaster, on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The mass at Saint Leo will be streamed online at lanc.news/stleobishopvisit23.

Both masses begin at 7 p.m.

Senior succeeded Bishop Ronald Gainer, who served in the role from 2014 to 2023. His pastoral visits begin Tuesday, July 18, at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Harrisburg. The visits will take Senior to Danville, East York and Lebanon, among other areas.

For more information, visit hbgdiocese.org.