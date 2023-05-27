Love In the Name of Christ Lancaster County, also known as Love INC, is seeking requests from neighbors in need who need help with small home improvement projects.

The organization, which is a network of 165 Lancaster County churches from 24 different denominations, hosts annual Compassion Projects. Volunteers complete the projects, which may include yard work, painting, small repairs, building a ramp and installing light fixtures.

“If someone has an electrical project, we do our best to partner them with a local church team that has someone skilled in electrical,” said Katie Leaman, communications and development director for Love INC Lancaster County. “If (we) cannot meet a need or it is out of our scope/expertise, we do our best to refer that person to other resources in the area.”

To be eligible for a Compassion Project, individuals must reside in one of the following school districts: Ephrata, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Elizabethtown, Donegal, School District of Lancaster, Warwick, Hempfield or Manheim Township. They must also demonstrate a financial need, or a physical need.

“Our goal is to help someone safely remain in their home or make their home more accessible,” Leaman said. “Love INC and our partner churches provide the labor through volunteer teams; we ask that homeowners provide any needed supplies to the best of their ability.”

Love INC will accept requests for Compassion Projects by phone now through June 15; Interested parties can call Love INC’s office at 717-735-7540, ext. 8, and leave a message including their name, phone number, a description of the project and the best time for a return phone call.

Love INC is also accepting donations to go toward its Homeowner Scholarships, which assist homeowners who are unable to afford any cost associated with the Compassion Project need. Donations can be made by visiting our “donate” page at loveinclancaster.org and selecting “Compassion.”

Paul B. Zimmerman Inc. is the community sponsor for this year’s Compassion Projects.

Love INC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ministry located in Lancaster County. The ministry of Love INC seeks to allow church congregations to come together to meet the needs of those in the community by connecting caring church volunteers with people in need of their unique gifts. The local group is an affiliate of Love INC National and has been present in Lancaster County for over 30 years.

For more information, visit loveinclancaster.org.