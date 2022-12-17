Christmas will be merrier for 589 children in the Eastern Lancaster County School District thanks to the Christmas Gift Program sponsored by CrossNet Ministries.

This is the 20th year the New Holland nonprofit organization has offered the program for families struggling financially.

Parents and guardians picked up their gifts, wrapping supplies and stocking stuffers on Saturday, Dec. 10, for children up to age 18.

“We provide items unwrapped so families can see them and wrap themselves at home, or at pick-up with help, if needed, from a volunteer,” says Meredith Dahl, CrossNet executive director.

Families are eligible to participate if they are enrolled in the school district’s free lunch program, by district referral, or are dealing with a financial crisis and need support.

The school district, local organizations, churches, businesses and individuals either sponsor a family and buy gifts, or give financial donations for families to purchase them.

Ten businesses and nine churches displayed collection bins where people could drop off toys and other items.

Keystone Quality Motors, 501 E. Main St., New Holland, placed a bin in their showroom.

Larry and Tanner Martin, co-owners of the car dealership and auto repair shop, were thrilled at the response from customers and staff. The Martins said the large bin was overflowing within a week.

“We’re pleased to be part of the gift program as one way we can support CrossNet which touches so many people in so many ways,” Larry Martin says.

Participants complete an information form along with a wish list for each child in the household.

Dahl explains the program ensures kids receive items they want or need.

New this year was the option for a gift card for children in ninth grade or above.

Along with appreciation for the donors, she praises the 240 volunteers who shopped for and organized gifts during pick-up for the 232 families who participated in the program.

Local mom Lisa Carvalho says the program itself is a true gift.

“I’m beyond grateful for CrossNet giving my four kids a Christmas this year,” Carvalho says.

She says she and her husband struggled to get back on their feet after having to close their garage business as a result of the pandemic. So, at Christmas, they turned to CrossNet for help.

To show their appreciation for the gift program, which Carvalho calls “a blessing,” she gives back as a volunteer for the organization.

In addition to gifts and wrapping supplies, families received a Christmas meal including ham, potatoes, green beans, fruit and dessert. During pickup, participants enjoyed refreshments, wrote thank-you notes to sponsors and shopped for free clothes from Anchored Ministries, Elverson.

Dahl says CrossNet is now seeing the ripple effect from COVID-19, with the poverty level in eastern Lancaster County at 42%.

“Our mission is to offer Help and Hope in the name of Jesus by empowering people in the ELANCO community,” Dahl says.

The organization seeks to provide resources for those in need. Toothbrushes, bedding, clothing, shoes and more are most often requested items for children.

With 20 years of success, the program has fostered families who were once participants to become sponsors helping others.

“We believe the Christmas Gift Program is a way to bring joy to families, meet tangible needs and build relationships in our community,” Dahl says.