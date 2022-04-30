National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 5, and several Lancaster County churches and community groups have plans to honor the holiday.

The event is observed annually on the first Thursday in May. This day of observance, designated by the United States Congress, asks people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The designation followed the evangelical movement, led by Billy Graham, calling for Congress to designate such a day in the early 1950s.

If you know of a National Day of Prayer event in Lancaster County, email jjanci@lnpnews.com to be added to this list.

Lancaster Bible College | Capital Seminary & Graduate School will host the 2022 Lancaster County National Day of Prayer event in its Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road. Lancaster Bible College’s student worship team MBSSY and the One A-Chord Community Choir will lead worship beginning at 6:15 p.m., and the Celebration of Prayer will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Lancaster Bible College President Emeritus Peter W. Teague will give the keynote address.

A central focus of the event will be to pray through seven special needs impacting the county, nation and world, according to a news release: medical and mental health communities, people in need, families, businesses, government/military/law enforcement, education and churches.

WDAC will air the event on 94.5 FM, as well as online at wdac.com. For more information, visit lancasterndp.com.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, Compass, will host a National Day of Prayer service at 7 p.m. This service of worship and prayer is open to people of all faiths, a news release reads. Masks are optional but encouraged.

The church is located at 1520 West Kings Highway, at routes 340 and 10, east of Gap. For more information, call 717-442-4302 or email stjohnscompass@gmail.com.