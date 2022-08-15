For many Christians, giving up something for Lent — like chocolate or caffeine — is temporary.

This year, the Rev. Angela Finet, pastor of Mountville Church of the Brethren, wondered if her congregants might be better served by truly giving things up for good.

“Not chocolate, but anger; not caffeine, but woundedness,” she said.

So for seven Sundays, through Lent to Palm Sunday, there was a washtub of rocks at the door to the sanctuary. Members of the church, at 60 Clay St., picked up one on the way in and dropped it off on the way out.

“As part of each service, the rock was identified as a specific burden or sin, something that was weighing individuals down and creating separation in their relationship with God or with neighbor,” said Finet, who has served the church of 182 since June 2021. “On Easter, ‘the stone was rolled away.’ All the rocks were gone.”

A couple of weeks later, the Garden of Release on the grounds of the church was dedicated to the service of the community. The garden, accessible from East Hoover Street, features a handmade cedar cross, river rocks and several park benches. It is open from dawn to dusk.

A sign of instructions reads: “Pick up a stone to represent your burden, concern or resentment. Hold it while you sit in prayer, naming the burden and offering it to God. When ready, place it at the foot of the cross and leave it there. Be freed from its weight.”

The instructions end with Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all who are weary and carrying heavy loads, and I will give you rest.”

Each week through Lent to Palm Sunday, Finet preached on a different scripture that referred to rocks.

“There are tons of rocks in the Bible,” she said. “You’d be surprised.”

After each sermon, she invited worshipers to name their rocks, perhaps for a thing they were judging someone for, then leave them at the door as they left.

Each Sunday, Finet invited worshipers to do something different with their rocks. One Sunday, when new members were honored, focused on “Upon this rock I will build my church,” from Matthew 16:18.

Another Sunday focused on John 8:1-11, in which a woman who committed adultery was about to be stoned to death, and Jesus said, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.”

“And they all walked away,” Finet said.

“The idea is that life is messy. You go through the whole process of releasing something and then tomorrow something else crops up. You say you’ve let something go and then you’re in the shower and it comes back. There is something to being able to let go, to physically put something in God’s hands.”

The Garden of Release was inspired by a Garden of Forgiveness that Finet saw at a monastery in Virginia. Forgiveness, while hugely important, is specific, she said. She wanted something broader than that.

Congregants loved the rocks and were sad when Lent ended.

“Most people are happy for Lent to be over,” she said. “We would rather just rejoice and move on after Easter. But there is something freeing about intentionally giving up things that are not good for us.”

Member Harold Ulmer wrote about a heart-shaped stone his wife had picked up at a church service. He thought it looked perfect until he turned it over and saw that it was chipped — perhaps a broken heart, he wondered.

Ulmer thought of his friends who had lost someone close to them and had broken hearts. Finet’s sermon that day ended with the hymn, “Come Thou Fount.” The second verse begins. “Here I raise my Ebenezer.” Ebenezer, he wrote, means “stone of help.”

The Garden of Release was a surprise to the congregation, as it was built without their knowledge, behind the church next to a garden where ashes are interred.

“It was already a nice, sacred place,” Finet said.

The congregation observed Maundy Thursday with a love feast, when they washed each other’s feet and thought about temptation.

“Jesus was hungry because he hadn’t eaten for 40 days, and Satan said he should turn rocks into bread,” Finet said. “That Thursday before Easter, the day before he was arrested, he basically, metaphorically took our stones — the hard places in our lives — and offered us bread. Something bad — crucifixion — turned into something good.”