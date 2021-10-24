A well-known local Mennonite missionary will celebrate the release of his new book Thursday evening at Landisville Mennonite Church, 3320 Bowman Road, Landisville.

“An Evening with David and Grace Shenk” will feature David Shenk and his wife, Grace, in discussion about his new book, “A Gentle Boldness: Sharing the Peace of Jesus in a Multi-Faith World.” Shenk, of Mountville, will sign copies of his new book.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is hosted by Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society and co-sponsored by Eastern Mennonite Missions. It is an in-person event but will also be available to stream at facebook.com/MennoniteLife. Phyllis Good will moderate the discussion.

Shenk’s new book shares stories from his work in Christian missions across the globe. He’ll also share insight from societies, cultures and religions he’s explored in his travels that respond to his question, “What difference does Jesus make?”

Shenk was born in Tanzania and is the child of pioneer Mennonite missionaries J. Clyde and Alta Barge Shenk.

Shenk moved to Lancaster County at age 15. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1955 and from Eastern Mennonite University in 1959.

In 1963, he and Grace began a 10-year assignment with Eastern Mennonite MIssions in Somalia, according to a biography on Lancaster Mennonite’s website. There, he helped develop the Somalia Mennonite Missions educational program.

In 1973, he received a doctorate from New York University.

Next, he and his family served in Kenya. He developed a scriptural course for Muslims, “The People of God,” which has been translated into nearly 45 languages, according to the biography.

“I have a special interest in encouraging faithful Christian peacemaking, presence, and witness among Muslims,” he said in the biography.

The Shenks are members of Eastern Mennonite Missions’ Christian-Muslim Relations Team.

Shenk was named Lancaster Mennonite School’s Alumnus of the Year in 2007.

Copies of Shenk’s new book will be for sale at Thursday’s event for $16.99. For more information, visit lmhs.org.