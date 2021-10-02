Nonagenarians Pat Sullivan and Romaine Templeton Frey fondly remember school days at Sacred Heart Academy. Though the Catholic girls school closed in 1958, memories live on through the Holy Cross Alumnae Association.

The two Class of 1944 graduates met in fourth grade. They share an 80-year friendship, and are both faithful alumni association members.

"We are slow moving, but still living," says 95-year-old Sullivan with a chuckle. She and Frey, also 95, are enthusiastic about being greeters at the upcoming alumni banquet on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Lancaster Country Club. The "all-girl" event will host 23 attendees.

Sacred Heart Academy opened in 1876 at the corner of Queen and Ann streets in Lancaster city. After the school closed in the late ’50s, the building was torn down in 1963.

True to their school

Dianne Danz was a music student at the academy from 1950 to 1958. After graduating from Millersville University, she moved out of state. Returning to Lancaster in 1984, Danz was thrilled to be eligible to join the Holy Cross Alumnae Association. Today at 78 years old, the retired elementary school librarian and Lancaster resident is one of the youngest members.

"I've been impressed about the love these graduates have for their school and determination not to forget it," Danz says.

Their devotion inspired Danz to write a book, "Fortresses of Faith," recording the academy's history through words and photos. She says she completed the project in honor of her mother, May Bradshaw Danz (Class of 1938) and aunt, Anne Bradshaw Leathem (Class of 1935). Both shared with Danz their passion for the school and the sisters who taught them. The book is available on Amazon.

"The academy was the best thing that ever happened to me. Small classes gave me an opportunity to develop self-esteem," says Sullivan, who was class president her freshmen, sophomore and junior years.

Frey agreed, describing how the students had respect for one another and the sisters: "We were proud to be academy girls." She explains there were no glossy yearbooks for graduates, but the Class of 1944 made their own scrapbook with photos.

As the dedicated alumni association historian, Danz possesses a comprehensive collection of photos, newsletters, programs and articles about the school. She says the photographs visually capture the adoration between students and sisters.

Devoted alumni

Founded in 1894, the alumni association still has 148 members; at its peak, it had over 300. Yearly dues were originally $2. Today, they’re $5. For many years, the association gathered to enjoy numerous social activities. Later, the group began meeting only for a spring luncheon and fall banquet held at local restaurants. Sunday's banquet will be the first time the group has been together since 2019 due to COVID-19 cancellations.

"The board sent members a letter earlier this year to let them know we're thinking of them," Danz says. There was uncertainty about whether banquets would take place in 2021. Devoted alumni responded with generous donations to fund future newsletters and banquets. Alumni board members are: Danz and Paula Errigo as co-presidents; Melanie Beck Rutt, recording secretary; Rosalie Gross, Mercy Committee chair; and directors Sullivan, Frey and Bonnie LeBreton Detz.

Along with the fall banquet, the alumni association also sponsors an annual fall fund drive for the Holy Cross College at Notre Dame, Indiana.

Both Sullivan and Frey say they’ve used lessons learned at the academy to live fulfilling lives. Sullivan graduated from College of New Rochelle, New York. She taught 25 years at Linden Hall School for Girls, Lititz, and was director of admissions 11 years. She lives at Luther Acres, is single and jokingly calls herself "an unclaimed treasure."

Frey attended the former Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross, Washington, D.C. She was employed in the secretarial field, married Carl (73 years ago) and raised three children. The couple live at The Long Community at Highland.

When the alumni arrive at Sunday's banquet, a banner created by Danz will greet them: “Holy Cross Alumnae Association of Sacred Heart Academy. We're Still Here!!”

"We loved school life at the academy … and the sisters who were like family," says Sullivan. Frey nodded in agreement.

