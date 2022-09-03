Highland Presbyterian Church has a female senior pastor for the first time in its 65-year history.

The Rev. Allison Beaulieu, who grew up in York and now lives at Manheim Township, began her duties at the church Aug. 15, following the Rev. Roger Rabey’s retirement in July.

“It’s another crack in the glass ceiling,” Beaulieu said. “I’m always very conscious that I stand on the shoulders of women who came before me.”

Beaulieu preached her first sermon at Highland Presbyterian on Aug. 21.

The sermon, titled “In the Beginning,” asked “What is the one thing we need to proclaim at the start of anything new?” Her answer: “God is with us.”

Congregant Linda Ginn said she appreciated that Beaulieu stepped down from the pulpit to welcome worshipers to the service, saying “Everyone is welcome. You are among friends.”

“I want to be sure people see me as someone who is approachable and someone people can trust,” Beaulieu said.

When she was young, Beaulieu thought she wanted to pursue a career in the music industry.

“I was going in that direction,” she said. “I interned at Capitol Records in New York City.”

But while attending Barnard College of Columbia University, she says she began attending Riverside Church, an interdenominational, nationally known Christian church on the Upper West Side of Manhattan with a “very famous preacher,” the Rev. James A. Forbes Jr.

“I was just inspired by him and the way he could preach to a diverse audience and catch everyone’s heart with the gospel,” she says.

Beaulieu went on to earn a master’s of divinity degree in 2003 from Princeton Theological Seminary, where she won awards for her outstanding preaching. Upon graduation, she married Dr. Keith Beaulieu, from Reading, who is a pulmonologist at Pulmonary Associates of Lancaster. They went from Princeton to Pittsburgh, where he continued his medical training and she served as a chaplain at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — Presbyterian Hospital.

In 2005, she became interim associate pastor for youth and young adults at Glenshaw Presbyterian Church, in Glenshaw, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

“I spent six years in Pittsburgh,” she said. “We became big Steelers fans. But we felt God calling us back home.”

She started at First Presbyterian Church of York, where she had many titles – including associate pastor and co-pastor – over 12 years.

In 2009, they moved to Lancaster so her husband could be close to Lancaster General Hospital. They now reside in Manheim Township with their sons, Gus, 14, and Oscar, 12.

The Rev. Beaulieu, who is also moderator of the Presbytery of Donegal, said she was always attracted to Highland “because of their strong passion for mission and outreach.”

She said she got to know Highland because she has a very good relationship with her friend and colleague, Rabey, who retired after 13 years as Highland’s senior pastor.

“I’m just settling in,” Beaulieu said. “I’m in the observing mode. I’m building on a very strong foundation from Roger Rabey. It’s just a matter of figuring out what does church look like in light of COVID, as we rebuild and reimagine after a collective trauma.”

Highland, with 16 full- and part-time staff members, has 894 members, with an average Sunday attendance of 325 worshippers in person and 55 online.

Beaulieu said mission and music are her strongest points.

“I hope I bring energy, enthusiasm and excitement to the ministries here,” Beaulieu says. “I’m very much a people person. I believe that creating relationships and building community is part of the work of the church. And I love to preach.”

Highland’s associate pastor is also a woman, the Rev. Ann Osborne.

“We are dedicated and committed to growing Highland and proclaiming the gospel of Christ,” Beaulieu said.

As examples of community outreach, she said the church recently helped Afghan refugees, giving them housewares, furniture and even a car.

A mission team recently returned from the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where they helped out with home repairs. The church also has a dedicated team of volunteers who make meals for local homeless shelters and food pantries. And another team is dedicated to Earth care, most recently learning about solar panels.

“I’m still trying to get my feet wet,” Beaulieu said. “This is a really big church. The challenge is finding the center that holds and focusing on what binds us together rather than what separates us. Christ is the center. Christ is what holds us together. Our challenge as Christians is to love each other with the love of Christ and put what binds us before what divides us.”