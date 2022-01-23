Most Friday nights, you can find Bob Coches handing out beaded rawhide bracelets outside City Gate in Lancaster city.

Coches, of York County, distributes the bracelets with brochures about Christian Farmers Outreach, a group founded in Maryland that “works to build, maintain and strengthen faith in God for the farmer, the farm family and the farming industry.”

The brochure describes the biblical meaning of each bead and asks the recipient to “Receive Christ as My Savior.”

While Coches was never a farmer, he says he is committed to “harvesting souls for Christ,” which he has been doing for about 10 years at City Gate, a Christian outreach center at 216 N. Duke St., with a mission “to release the Kingdom of God through prayer, serving and training.”

Coches has been a volunteer for Christian Farmers Outreach for about 12 years, representing the ministry at various events.

‘Cultivating values’

The late W. Wilson Lippy founded the nonprofit Christian Farmers Outreach in Hampstead, Maryland, about 33 years ago, with the hope of “cultivating Christian values in the next generation.”

The outreach now serves in 101 nations, two territories and 50 states. The brochure is published in 24 languages. It is not affiliated with any denomination and depends entirely on volunteers such as Coches.

Christian Farmers Outreach began by providing deer meat to food banks serving needy people, Lou Enoff, chairman of Christian Farmers Outreach, wrote in a 2022 newsletter.

“After a few years, it concentrated on sharing the gospel and training and assisting others in community outreach to build, maintain and strengthen faith in God through presenting Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord,” Enoff wrote.

The events Coches has attended on behalf of the Christian Farmers Outreach include farm shows, state and county fairs, street fairs, flea markets and church-sponsored public events. From Jan. 4-6, he manned a booth at the Keystone Farm Show at York Fairgrounds.

“I’ve talked to thousands of people,” he said.

Coches is a member of the Church of God of the Bible, in York. His pastor, Bishop Paul Heffner, also runs Hope Renewed Ministries, which helps people experiencing homeless, battling addiction or reentering society after serving a prison sentence, including those who are repeat offenders. He often volunteers with Coches for Christian Farmers Outreach.

Coches recounted meeting a 13-year-old girl on crutches, with her foot in a boot, at the Shippensburg Fair in 2019.

“A cow had stepped on her foot,” Coches said. “We prayed. Later that day, she came back totally healed, no more crutches, no more boot.”

City Gate

Kim and Brian Zimmerman began City Gate in 2008, with a vision “to take prayer out of church and to the people of our community.” It offers free lunch on Sundays, along with a school of prayer in February, of evangelism in May of worship in August and of leadership in November. A prayer room is open 24/7 with attendants. City Gate has branches in Columbia, Ephrata and Lititz.

“Kim and Brian make people feel at home. They socialize with them without stigmatizing them,” said Coches, 79, who retired in 2006 as a project manager for Bob Smith Contractors in Lancaster.

In winter, Coches said, City Gate gives out blankets, gloves, scarves and socks to the homeless, along with bags of toothpaste, soap and other necessities put together and donated by churches and other organizations.

Kim Zimmerman is grateful for Coches’ service at City Gate.

“He’s a sweet, sweet guy,” she said, “just a very nice man. ... We honor him for all the time he has given to increase the kingdom of God. He’s a valued member of City Gate.”

‘Good testimony’

Coches told a story about a young homeless woman he met at City Gate.

“She was living on the street by choice because she had been in a bad relationship,” he said. “I offered to give her a ride to her father’s place, but she declined.”

He saw her frequently at City Gate for quite a while. Then she disappeared for several months. One Friday night after his time at City Gate, he stopped for dinner at a diner, where he discovered she was a waitress.

“She had her own apartment and was in another relationship with a much happier person,” Coches said. “She did accept Jesus the first time we met. I consider that a good testimony.”

To volunteer with Christian Farmers Outreach, visit christianfarmers.com.

BEAD MEANINGS The meaning of the colors of the beads from the Christian Farmers Outreach brochure: Gold represents heaven, from Revelations 21:18.

Black, sin, Romans 3:23 and 6:23.

Red, the blood of Christ, Romans 5:8.

White, “All may be saved now,” Romans 10:13 and John 1:12.

Green, growth, from II Peter, 3:18.