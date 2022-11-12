Greg Schmalhofer, Monica Kirsch and Mark Farnham have a lot in common.

Faith is a driving force in each of their lives. They worship at Calvary Church in Manheim Township.

And they all host a podcast encouraging worshippers in their faith, each offering a different perspective.

Schmalhofer’s podcast, “The Hope Recovery Podcast,” began in September. It follows his books, “The Hope Recovery Devotional: There is Always Hope with God,” released in November 2021, and “The Twelve Keys of Faith: How to Be Successful in Recovery by Embracing Key Biblical Truths,” released in June 2022. His main focus is helping people recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

Kirsch, Calvary’s worship programming assistant, began a four-week podcast series on Advent focusing on hope, joy, love and peace in 2021. At the urging of the elders of the church, Kirsch is continuing with “Pursuing Life Podcast,” which focuses on staff members telling stories that celebrate God’s work.

Farnham has been a professor at Lancaster Bible College and a member of Calvary for 10 years. He began his podcast, “Apologetics for the Church: Every Believer Confident,” in 2019. The latest one is “Two Ways to Move to the Next Level When Engaging Unbelievers.” He is the author of “Every Believer Confident” and “Talking about Ethics” and is working on “Talking about World Views.”

Supporting those in recovery

This is Schmalhofer’s first podcast, with 258 listeners so far.

“My main message is that to be successful in recovery and to grow in faith is to know the loving, caring, compassionate God of the Bible,” he says.

Schmalhofer releases a podcast every Monday. The first Monday is a brief message that connects the Bible to recovery and the second Monday is an interview with someone in recovery. He also attends Discovery Recovery meetings at Grace Baptist Church of Lancaster, 1899 Marietta Ave., a ministry he’s been involved in for more than 15 years.

“It’s been fun,” he says. “It’s really been very interesting. It’s very exciting. I’m a novice. It’s a blessing for me that God is using me this way.”

To hear Schmalhofer’s podcast, visit anchor.fm/hoperecoveryus.

Stories of faith

Kirsch has attended Calvary since she was 4 years old and been on staff for four years. Beside her day job there, she also serves on Calvary’s Story Team. So far, she has interviewed about 45 people about their stories of faith for her podcast.

“The Bible is full of stories,” she says. “We’re still living in them. We aren’t at Revelations yet. We’re living in that story. (God’s) writing that story with us. So when we tell his stories, we’re celebrating his faithfulness and worshipping him and inviting others to do the same.”

For her Oct. 24 podcast, Kirsch interviewed Amanda Rock, a certified financial planner at Lancaster’s Everence Insurance Co., a faith-based business.

“Work can be a job or it can be to serve,” Kirsch says.

On the podcast, Rock said God gave her a gift with things that some people find hard to understand. She appreciates the relationships she has with clients.

One time while at a client’s home, the client had a medical emergency. Rock called for an ambulance and took care of the client’s dog until she came home from the hospital.

“I feel God has me where he wants me,” she says.

To hear Kirsch’s podcast, visit calvarychurch.org/media/podcasts.

Exploring apologetics

Farnham explained that apologetics, derived from the Greek word apologia that means defense of the faith, are at the intersection of philosophy, theology and history.

“In history, the focus is on evidences of Christian faith — how do we know anything in the Bible is true? In philosophy, how do we form logical arguments of Christian faith?” Farnham says. “And in theology, it’s all tied together with what the Bible tells us.”

Farnham has been Christian since he was 9 years old, raised in the Catholic Church in Hartford, Connecticut. But he says he had a difficult childhood; his father was an abusive alcoholic whom his mother didn’t leave until Farnham was in his 30s.

“Her life was falling apart,” he says. “So, she went looking for answers. A woman invited her to a Bible study. She heard the good news of the Gospel that we are not made right with God through our own efforts but through what Jesus did on the cross.”

This radically changed his mother’s life, even though she didn’t divorce until later in life.

“She found hope and peace and joy,” Farnham said. “I saw this as a child. So I believed because I saw it. It was real.”

Farnham’s podcasts are about 7 to 10 minutes long and are designed for a Christian who engages with people who don’t believe, equipping them to answer their questions.

He said there are three ways to move to the next level when engaging nonbelievers: Ask questions to define and clarify the person’s terms, turn the question around and restate the person’s position and challenge or provide answers to engage the nonbeliever with the truth of the Christian gospel.

Fifteen years ago, Farnham founded a faith-based business, “Apologists for the Church,” giving seminars and conferences once or twice a month at churches across the country, but mostly east of the Mississippi, for congregants “to have confidence in their faith and share it well.”

To hear Farnham’s podcast, visit apologeticsforthechurch.org/ podcast.