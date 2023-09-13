After George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, Millersville twins Jerry and Shaun Copeland, now 29, say they felt uncomfortable in many public spaces in and out of Lancaster County amid the following anger and unrest.

“I’m a Black man in Central Pennsylvania,” Jerry Copeland says now. “Racism is something to worry about.”

Except, the brothers say, whenever they walk through the doors at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, where they sing in the professional choir. “I never worry about Bethany,” Jerry Copeland says.

Worshippers who step into Bethany’s sanctuary on most Sunday mornings can experience a professional-level religious concert sung in eight-part harmony.

Never mind that this Lancaster church’s congregation runs mostly older and somewhat conservative. Or that some of the mostly millennial singers in the Chancel Choir sport tattoos, body piercings or identify as LGBTQ+.

What started as a business agreement to save a shrinking singing group has turned into a family, choir members, congregants and their pastor say. The roughly 70-member church began offering choir positions to Millersville University music students and graduates for a small weekly stipend about 10 years ago.

This marriage of cultures allows churchgoers to hear beautiful music and widen their exposure to millennials, explains the church’s pastor, the Rev. Kent Holmes. Choir members who left music behind in college get the chance to tackle complex musical material and find a religious home.

Singers began attending church Thanksgiving meals, luncheons, Easter, Christmas celebrations and more. Choir members receive cards from churchgoers, and Holmes has performed weddings for some musicians.

“We are an open and affirming church,” Holmes says. “Everybody is welcome.”

The choir usually performs during Sunday services throughout the year, taking a summer break. The group holds a few special, extended musical performances each season. Chancel singers on Sunday, Sept. 17, will present "Songs of Joy and Love," a musical experience through several anthems revolving around those concepts, Holmes says.

The service begins at 10 a.m., and the church welcomes visitors to its sanctuary at 25 West End Ave.

‘A whole gamut of beliefs’

Shaun Copeland recalls Holmes’s rousing sermon condemning white supremacy shortly after Floyd died. Shaun Copeland doesn’t remember the words, but he does recall congregation members walking up and offering friendship and encouragement after the service. “They were pretty supportive,” Shaun Copeland says. “Congregation members were echoing (Holmes’s) sentiments.”

His brother agrees. Those associated with the church “see you as a person,” Jerry Copeland says. “Any time they have an event, we’re all invited. It’s nice to have a relationship with an older community.”

WGAL meteorologist T. J. Springer expresses a similar sentiment. “I feel at home with Kent,” says Springer, who joined the choir about a year ago. The television personality, who took music classes at Millersville, says he has always felt comfortable on stage and has been singing in choirs since middle school.

“I feel like it’s sacred, singing in church.” Springer says.

That’s exactly what choir director Derek Martin intends. “From the very beginning, I looked at this as a ministry,” says Martin, who started as the choir’s organist in 2010 and took over as director in 2016. The choir “has a whole gamut of beliefs.” Singers “have a congregation and a pastor.”

For instance, Springer, who grew up Catholic, now considers Bethany his religious home.

A ‘wonderful’ sense of worship

Martin says choir members’ musical experience has allowed the group to tackle intricate and complex arrangements. He notes that music heightens the emotions involved in worship. Singing allows worshipers “to communicate emotions that you’re not really able to communicate through spoken words,” the choir director says. “Music enhances the text.”

Says Holmes: “Music has always played an integral part in church life.” However, older choir members started resigning from the Chancel Choir several years ago. “The choir was aging,” the pastor recalls. No one was coming up to sing.”

It was Martin, then the choir’s organist, who suggested recruiting Millersville University music students and graduates.

“We began to bring in young folks from Millersville,” Holmes says. “The gift they give to us is a sense of worship in a wonderful way.”

David Schwartz, who grew up in the church, joined the choir in 1987. He remains the only longtime singer. “Everybody in the choir had essentially aged out,” he explains. “I am thrilled that they joined,” the 54-year-old says of younger musicians. “They enable us to keep singing.”

Church member Elaine Bornstein agreed. “Their openness to life, and their energy, has broadened my perspective,” she says. “There is a joyful connection between our older congregation and the youthful singers.”

Like most choir members interviewed, Shaun Copeland first joined the choir six years ago because he wanted to continue experiencing music.

“I love to sing,” says Shaun Copeland, who plays the tuba and majored in music performance. He now works in behavioral healthcare.

Jerry Copeland, who also loves singing, said another motivation was the small stipend he thought he could use for weekend meals. That soon changed, he says, when he began to develop a relationship with church members and Holmes. “Singing for joy is a lot different from singing for a grade,” he says.

Rhianna Goss, 27, joined the choir in 2017 to explore sacred music. “It was an opportunity to sing and to develop a sound,” the Millersville resident says. “It’s challenging.”

“It’s a way of expressing myself and continuing to experience music,” says Elvis Zurita, 27, who works at Spring House Brewing Company in Lancaster. “I love singing sacred music.”

“I haven’t been to a church in a while where the congregants are so welcoming,” says the Lancaster resident.

Olivia Ober of Harrisburg agrees. The choir and congregation “are a second family to me,” says the 28-year-old. “Everyone there has been so kind.”