Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren will take travelers back in time to witness the ageless story of the birth of Christ during its “Live Journey to the Nativity” event on Dec. 17.

The 40-minute outdoor journey leads visitors on a lighted path to a stable, where they’ll find the holy family.

“I felt inspired by the Spirit during the pandemic to feature an outdoor activity to bring people together,” Diane Herr says.

Doing a live outdoor Nativity, she thought, would be a perfect way for church members to get involved and connect with the community.

IF YOU GO What: “Live Journey to the Nativity.” Where: Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. (In case of inclement weather, nativity scenes will be moved inside the church.) When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Cost: Free. Attendees encouraged to bring nonperishable food item to be donated to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, Quarryville. More info: mgcb.org/events.

Diane Herr’s son, Hans, shared his mother’s passion.

“We agreed the vision is to bring people to hear and see the true Christmas story through four live scenes,” Hans Herr says.

The script was written following the biblical scripture. In December 2020, the journey debuted at the Quarryville church with 240 people in attendance. Last year brought over 300 visitors.

The journey begins at the Welcome Area, where the star of Bethlehem brightly shines. Four campfires are surrounded with benches for groups of 20 or more. A shepherd welcomes each group and explains the journey. Hot chocolate and cookies are served while groups await their turn to embark on the journey.

Another shepherd leads each group along the path. Golf carts are available for those with difficulty walking.

As the story unfolds through narrators, actors pantomime scenes. Scripture, along with well-known songs, are included in each scene such as “O Holy Night,” “The First Noel” and “What Child is This.”

The story starts with the angel Gabriel telling Mary she’s been chosen to be the mother of Jesus. Then Joseph learns the birth was conceived from the Holy Spirit. The couple travels to Bethlehem where they are turned away by the innkeeper and then given shelter in the stable. Shepherds, terrified by an angel of the Lord shining with God’s glory, hear the good news about the birth of Christ and where to find him. As the travelers continue on the path, they are joined by the magi who carry gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Finally, all arrive at the stable to find the holy family, animals and shepherds. Young angels enthusiastically sing “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “Joy to the World.”

The production includes a cast of 46 with 11 teens and 13 children. The youngest performer is 6 years old; the oldest, 71. There are three sheep, two donkeys, four goats and one calf. Herr also notes the contributions of the 25 people who diligently work behind the scenes.

For Jess Bledsoe, who plays Mary alongside husband Josh as Joseph, being in the Nativity for the third year continues to be a joyous experience.

“It’s wonderful to see how people enjoy the live story and hearing the music, which sets the tone,” Bledsoe says.

Ayden Herr, 15, who plays a shepherd believes the animals add to the realism of the journey.

“Well, I really like to sing,” says 9-year-old Kennedy Kreider. Being an angel who sings in the final Nativity scene, she admits, is the perfect role for her.

A dedicated committee of volunteers shares Herr’s passion, working tirelessly on the event each year. Along with Herr, they include Hans Herr, Lori Holzhauer, Melissa Houghton, Amy Housekeeper, Heather Kreider and Laurie O’Donnell. Costumes were made by Holzhauer and Glenda Findley.

“I love getting this message out,” Herr says, “especially in today’s world, with so much darkness overshadowing the joy, light and reason for the season.”